Spain is set for the biggest migrant amnesty in two decades as the government prepares to legalise half a million undocumented foreigners despite fierce backlash from conservatives and the far right.

Massive migrant legalisation via royal decree

Spain’s socialist government is pushing ahead with a sweeping migrant regularisation plan, bypassing parliament by issuing a royal decree. Applications open this April and close at the end of June.

To qualify, migrants must have no criminal record and prove they have lived in Spain for at least five months before December 31, 2025. Successful applicants will receive a one-year residence permit, renewable afterwards.

Migrant numbers soar amid political firestorm

The number of undocumented migrants has rocketed from 107,409 in 2017 to a jaw-dropping 837,938 in 2025. Colombians, Peruvians, and Hondurans form the largest groups, says conservative think-tank Funcas.

Conservative People’s Party leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo slammed the amnesty as a “pull factor” that will “overwhelm public services.” Meanwhile, far-right Vox promises to snub the decree in the Supreme Court, branding it “an attack on Spanish identity.”

Government hails amnesty as economic boost

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez hailed migrants as “wealth, development and prosperity” and highlighted their contributions to social security.

Spain’s unemployment has dropped below 10% for the first time since 2008, with economic growth projected near 3% in 2025—outshining much of the EU.

Inclusion Minister Elma Saiz called the policy “historic,” emphasising human rights, integration, and economic growth.

Legal battles loom as debate rages on

By sidestepping parliament, the government aims to fast-track the amnesty despite opposition. Vox is ready to challenge the move in Spain’s Supreme Court, with the timing of the legal fight still unknown.

Far-left Podemos pushed hard for mass regularisation, with ex-minister Irene Montero stating, “Providing rights is the answer to racism.” Their campaign secured 700,000 signatures but stalled until the government took charge.

Spain’s bold move stands out in Europe for its large-scale, humane approach to undocumented migrants, continuing a trend shaped by decades of Latin American arrivals and previous amnesties from 1986 to 2005.