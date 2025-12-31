Watch Live

KNOCK OUT Massive Moscow Blackout After Ukrainian Drone Strikes

  • Updated: 00:22
  • , 31 December 2025
Massive Moscow Blackout After Ukrainian Drone Strikes

Up to 600,000 Muscovites were plunged into freezing darkness for over four hours after Ukrainian drone strikes allegedly hit the Russian capital’s power grid. Tower blocks went dark, street lamps died, and mobile signals vanished in the dead of winter chaos.

Drone Swarm Blamed for Citywide Blackout

The blackout hit several districts across Moscow, with some reports putting the number affected as low as 100,000, others pushing 600,000. Videos flooded social media showing pitch-black high-rise blocks and citizens struggling with no mobile signal amidst sub-zero temperatures and heavy snowfall.

Iuliia Mendel, ex-press secretary to President Zelensky, tweeted: “Total blackout hits Moscow region is reported on social media. Over 600,000 people plunged into darkness for more than four hours — no electricity, no mobile signal, total isolation. Drone threat declared across the oblast right now.”

Moscow Scrambles to Restore Power

Footage emerged of trucks hauling massive power generators into the worst-hit neighbourhoods, the first sign of Moscow fighting back to restore vital electricity and heat. The Russian military claimed it shot down over 100 Ukrainian drones during the assault, but some appeared to slip through their defences.

Russian authorities blamed a substation fire for the blackout, but Ukrainian sources insist a drone swarm deliberately targeted critical infrastructure.

Winter Blackout Raises Stakes

The blackout strikes at a dangerous time, with temperatures plunging below zero and heavy snow falling. Thousands were left without heating or light in harsh Moscow winter conditions.

President Zelensky denied reports Ukraine tried to strike at Vladimir Putin’s residence earlier the same day, accusing Moscow of fabricating claims to sabotage peace talks.

Blackout Signals Ukraine’s Deep Reach

This bold attack exposes Moscow’s vulnerability despite heavy air defences and shows Ukraine’s growing ability to hit deep inside Russia. The blackout sends a chilling message ahead of tense peace negotiations as both sides trade accusations of sabotage.

Authorities have yet to reveal the full damage or the number of affected critical sites. The use of temporary generators indicates serious electrical grid damage.

Watch this space for more updates on the ongoing drama in Britannia Daily.

Recommended for you

M20 Closed in Both Directions Due to Road Traffic Collision and Animals on the Network
LANE CLOSURES Chaos on M20 Westbound: All Traffic Held After Crash Near Brands Hatch
Tragic Boxing Day Blaze Kills Mother and Two Children as Police Dad Fights to Save Them
Hero Mum and Two Children Die in Horrific Boxing Day House Fire
Brighton Fitness Coach Robbed During Social Media Shoot
DAYLIGHT ROBBERY Brighton Fitness Coach Robbed During Social Media Shoot

BREAKING

CARRIED SOME DISTANCE Fatal Hit and Run Horror in Kent: Man Struck at Speed and Dragged Along Road

Must READ

New Year’s Eve Cancelled: Terror Threats Shut Down Global Festivities
SEASON OF TERROR New Year’s Eve Cancelled: Terror Threats Shut Down Global Festivities
Mystery as Rosie vanishes near Catford – have you seen her?
BRING HER HOME Mystery as Rosie vanishes near Catford – have you seen her?
Man in 30s Suffers Life-Changing Injuries in Exeter Assault
LIFE CHANGING Man in 30s Suffers Life-Changing Injuries in Exeter Assault
Two ‘Sexual Predators’ Jailed Over Horrific Guest House Rape
BRUTAL ATTACK Two ‘Sexual Predators’ Jailed Over Horrific Guest House Rape
Southampton Fans’ Cars Stripped Near Birmingham Stadium
STRIPPED BARE Southampton Fans’ Cars Stripped Near Birmingham Stadium
Chaos in Eurotunnel: Hundreds Stranded in Freezing Cold
DELAYS CONTINUE Chaos in Eurotunnel: Hundreds Stranded in Freezing Cold
Police Reveal Cause of Anthony Joshua Car Crash That Killed Two Friends

BREAKING

TYRE BLOW OUT Police Reveal Cause of Anthony Joshua Car Crash That Killed Two Friends
Two Brothers Named Suspects in Christmas Day Murder in Wolverhampton
MURDER MANHUNT Two Brothers Named Suspects in Christmas Day Murder in Wolverhampton
THE FAST AND FURIOUS TORQUAY DRIFT Mobility Scooter Madness in Torquay
Tribute to Beloved Teen Who Died in Farm Accident
CHEEKY CHAPPIE Tribute to Beloved Teen Who Died in Farm Accident

More For You

Three Brits Nabbed Over Bali Cocaine Bust Set for Deportation
COCAINE HAUL Three Brits Nabbed Over Bali Cocaine Bust Set for Deportation
Italian Security Operation: Seizure of 8 Million Euros and Arrest of 9 Accused of Supporting Hamas
Italian Security Operation: Seizure of 8 Million Euros and Arrest of 9 Accused of Supporting Hamas
Family Pay Tearful Tribute to Dad Murdered on Christmas Day
FIRST PICTURE Family Pay Tearful Tribute to Dad Murdered on Christmas Day
Blaze Breaks Out in Worksop Refuse Truck – Firefighters Issue Warning
URGENT SAFTEY WARNING ISSUED Blaze Breaks Out in Worksop Refuse Truck – Firefighters Issue Warning

More From UK News in Pictures

Prolific Burglar Jailed After Escaping Hospital to Continue Crime Spree
ELEPHANT MAN Prolific Burglar Jailed After Escaping Hospital to Continue Crime Spree
TRIO NOW IN CUSTODY Third Arrest Made in Fatal Gillingham Hit-and-Run
West Midlands Police Apologise Over False Claim on Jewish Support for Fan Ban
NO EVIDENCE West Midlands Police Apologise Over False Claim on Jewish Support for Fan Ban
Wiltshire Police rubbish Terror threat as HQ Declared Safe Following Evacuation
HIT AND RUN Rider and Horse Hurt in Shocking Collision
Suicide Note Found After Essex Plane Crash at Scenic Reservoir
BODY RECOVERED Tragic Plane Crash at Hanningfield Reservoir: Man Found Dead
Blaze Breaks Out at South Yorkshire Retirement Home
AVOID THE AREA Blaze Breaks Out at South Yorkshire Retirement Home
New Year’s Eve Rail Chaos: Major Delays and Disruptions Hit Southeastern, Thameslink, DLR & London Overground
TRAVEL WARNING New Year’s Eve Rail Chaos: Major Delays and Disruptions Hit Southeastern, Thameslink, DLR & London Overground
Russia Plants Nuclear Missiles in Belarus – Britain in 11-Minute Strike Range
TENSE TIMING Russia Plants Nuclear Missiles in Belarus – Britain in 11-Minute Strike Range
Cold-Hearted Conman Jailed for Ripping Off Elderly Victims
RUTHLESS SCUMBAG Cold-Hearted Conman Jailed for Ripping Off Elderly Victims

BREAKING

MURDER PROBE LAUNCHED Woman in Her 40s Found Dead at Croydon Home
HOSPITAL RAMPAGE Afghan Man, 20, Busted After Crowbar Rampage at Merseyside Hospital
Suicide Note Found After Essex Plane Crash at Scenic Reservoir
SERIOUS INCIDENT Suicide Note Found After Essex Plane Crash at Scenic Reservoir
HORROR SMASH Two Arrested After Fatal Gillingham Hit-and-Run Kills 80 Year old man
ROAD TO NOWHERE Eurostar Chaos: All Trains CANCELLED as Channel Tunnel Power Failure Strikes
Schoolgirl, 13, Dies in Ashford House Fire Days After Christmas
POLICE RULE OUT FOUL PLAY Teenage Girl Dies in Horrific Hamstreet House Fire – Police Rule Out Foul Play
CCTV Released After Deadly Crash in Gillingham

BREAKING

POLICE MANHUNT LAUNCHED CCTV Released After Deadly Crash in Gillingham

More From UKNIP

Family Mourns Heartbreaking Loss of Oliver Davey in Barrow
CAN NEVER BE REPLACED Family Mourns Heartbreaking Loss of Oliver Davey in Barrow
POLICE PROBE HIT AND RUN Emergency Chaos! Pier Road Shut in Gillingham After Hit and Run Collision
Tragic Crash Claims Lives of Anthony Joshua’s Close Team Members
CLOSED FRIENDS KILLED Tragic Crash Claims Lives of Anthony Joshua’s Close Team Members
Man Shot Dead by Police in Thetford After Crash and Gun Sighting
GUN SIGHTED Man Shot Dead by Police in Thetford After Crash and Gun Sighting
error: Content is protected !!