Up to 600,000 Muscovites were plunged into freezing darkness for over four hours after Ukrainian drone strikes allegedly hit the Russian capital’s power grid. Tower blocks went dark, street lamps died, and mobile signals vanished in the dead of winter chaos.

Drone Swarm Blamed for Citywide Blackout

The blackout hit several districts across Moscow, with some reports putting the number affected as low as 100,000, others pushing 600,000. Videos flooded social media showing pitch-black high-rise blocks and citizens struggling with no mobile signal amidst sub-zero temperatures and heavy snowfall.

Iuliia Mendel, ex-press secretary to President Zelensky, tweeted: “Total blackout hits Moscow region is reported on social media. Over 600,000 people plunged into darkness for more than four hours — no electricity, no mobile signal, total isolation. Drone threat declared across the oblast right now.”

Moscow Scrambles to Restore Power

Footage emerged of trucks hauling massive power generators into the worst-hit neighbourhoods, the first sign of Moscow fighting back to restore vital electricity and heat. The Russian military claimed it shot down over 100 Ukrainian drones during the assault, but some appeared to slip through their defences.

Russian authorities blamed a substation fire for the blackout, but Ukrainian sources insist a drone swarm deliberately targeted critical infrastructure.

Winter Blackout Raises Stakes

The blackout strikes at a dangerous time, with temperatures plunging below zero and heavy snow falling. Thousands were left without heating or light in harsh Moscow winter conditions.

President Zelensky denied reports Ukraine tried to strike at Vladimir Putin’s residence earlier the same day, accusing Moscow of fabricating claims to sabotage peace talks.

Blackout Signals Ukraine’s Deep Reach

This bold attack exposes Moscow’s vulnerability despite heavy air defences and shows Ukraine’s growing ability to hit deep inside Russia. The blackout sends a chilling message ahead of tense peace negotiations as both sides trade accusations of sabotage.

Authorities have yet to reveal the full damage or the number of affected critical sites. The use of temporary generators indicates serious electrical grid damage.

Watch this space for more updates on the ongoing drama in Britannia Daily.