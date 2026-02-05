Just after midday on Wednesday, a huge fire ripped through the roof of a detached house in Childs Hill, Barnet, sparking a major emergency response.

Ten Fire Engines Battle Flames on Platt’s Lane

When the London Fire Brigade got the first call at 12:14pm, they quickly mobilised crews from Hendon, Kentish Town, Paddington and nearby stations. Around 70 firefighters and 10 fire engines rushed to tackle the inferno.

The detached three-storey home’s roof was nearly three-quarters engulfed in flames. A 32-metre ladder was deployed to douse the blaze from above, helping crews bring the fire under control just before 3pm.

Fire Under Investigation After Dramatic Rescue

The Brigade confirmed the fire was contained by 2:58pm, but investigations are ongoing. “The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Brigade’s Fire Investigation Team,” they said.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported, but the dramatic response highlights the ever-present danger of house fires in London’s suburbs.