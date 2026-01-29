Firefighters are waging battle against a huge blaze at a scrap yard in Kingswinford, with around 100 tonnes of scrap metal and domestic appliances alight. The inferno erupted shortly after 7am on Thursday at the Oak Lane site.

Heavy Firefighting Efforts Underway

West Midlands Fire Service dispatched seven fire engines initially, then called in extra support, including a high-volume water pumping unit. Crews are working flat out, teaming up with site staff who are shifting metal with on-site machinery to carve out fire breaks and stop the flames spreading.

No Injuries but Residents Warned

Thankfully, no injuries have been reported so far. However, smoke from the blaze has prompted warnings for nearby residents to keep doors and windows firmly shut as a precaution.

Cause Still a Mystery

The reason behind the fire remains unknown. Fire crews are expected to stay at the scene for hours as they battle to bring the scrap yard inferno under control.