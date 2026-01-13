Watch Live

  • Updated: 14:20
  • , 13 January 2026
Massive Sea Search Underway in Blackpool After Early Morning Sighting

A major rescue operation is in full swing in Blackpool after reports of a person spotted near the sea edge just after 3am on Tuesday.

Rescue Teams Scour Sea and Shore

Two RNLI lifeboats are combing the waters, while dozens of lifeguards search the shoreline. Lancashire Police officers and North West Ambulance crews are also on the scene.

Air and Coastguard Support Mobilised

The National Police Air Support and HM Coastguard have joined the hunt, ramping up efforts to locate the missing individual.

This is a developing story. We’ll bring updates as more information comes to light.

