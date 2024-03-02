UK News in Pictures

Massive Search Effort Continues for Two-Year-Old Boy Lost in River Soar

Massive Search Effort Continues for Two-Year-Old Boy Lost in River Soar

Rescue team operating on inflatable boat in river.

The search for two-year-old Xielo Maruziva, who fell into the River Soar in the Marsden Lane area of Aylestone Meadows on Sunday, February 18, has entered its third week, with over 200 officers and colleagues from various search organizations involved in the operation.

The tragic incident prompted an immediate response from emergency services, including Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service, Leicestershire Search and Rescue, and the National Police Air Service. Despite exhaustive efforts, Xielo remains missing, plunging his family and the community into a state of anguish.

Following the initial report, a coordinated effort was launched, with an incident room set up at the force headquarters in Enderby to oversee the search operation. Over the past weeks, the search area has expanded, with specialist divers from Lincolnshire Police and Nottinghamshire Police, along with volunteer search teams from neighbouring counties, joining the search.

Additional support has been provided by search and rescue teams from Kent, West Mercia, and the Metropolitan Police, utilizing marine recovery units and sonar equipment to scour the riverbed. Despite challenging weather conditions, including rainfall affecting river levels, search efforts have persisted, with teams covering areas including Birstall and Watermead Park.

The arrival of Specialist Group International (SGI) brought further expertise and resources to the operation, enhancing the search capabilities and providing invaluable assistance to the ongoing efforts.

Assistant Chief Constable Michaela Kerr, who has been leading the operation, expressed her gratitude for the dedication and compassion exhibited by all involved in the search. She described the operation as one of the most complex and challenging search operations encountered by police in the UK.

Sergeant Chris Haines, who coordinated the ground operation, extended heartfelt thanks to the public for their unwavering support, acknowledging the generosity of individuals and businesses who provided sustenance and assistance to the search teams.

As the search continues, the focus remains on finding Xielo and providing support to his family during this unimaginably difficult time. The police urge anyone with information that could assist in locating Xielo to come forward and contribute to the ongoing efforts.

