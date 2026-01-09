Massive Tanker Overturns on Suffolk Road Carrying Dirty Water

Chaos on Stowmarket Road as a huge HGV tanker flipped into a ditch between Earl Stonham and Stonham Aspal just after midday. The crash at 12:06 GMT triggered a rapid police response.

Lucky Escape: No Injuries Reported

A Suffolk Police spokesperson confirmed the tanker was loaded with “dirty water.” Fortunately, no one was hurt in the dramatic incident.

Road Remains Open, Traffic Flows Smoothly

Police crews worked quickly to clear debris and control traffic. Thanks to their efforts, the A1120 stayed open, avoiding any major delays for local drivers.