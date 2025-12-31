Massive Thatched Roof Blaze Hits Hatfield Broad Oak

Fire crews are battling a fierce thatched roof fire in Hatfield Broad Oak this afternoon. The emergency call came in at 3:20pm, with ten fire crews dispatched alongside an aerial ladder platform and water bowser.

Firefighters Work Through the Evening

Station Manager Howard Midwood revealed, “We are committing a large amount of resources. Firefighters are tackling the tough task of extinguishing the flames and stripping back the roof.”

He praised the crews, saying, “They’ve done a fantastic job creating firebreaks and salvaging possessions from the cottage.”

Despite steady progress, the team expects to remain at the scene well into the evening.