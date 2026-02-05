Kent Police, backed by Trading Standards, have smashed a racket selling illegal tobacco in Hythe. A huge haul of around 100kg of smuggled tobacco and nearly £30,000 cash was seized during a crackdown last week.

Suspect Van Stopped on A20

On Tuesday, 20 January, neighbourhood officers in Newingreen stopped a suspicious van on the A20. A search uncovered the vast stash of suspected illegal tobacco, promptly confiscated by Trading Standards. The operation was part of a wider check ensuring local businesses were playing by the rules.

Hidden Stashes Found on Hythe High Street

Further raids along Hythe High Street uncovered a secret hide underneath a shop counter, believed to store counterfeit tobacco products. Immigration Enforcement also joined the swoop to deepen investigations into criminal links.

Officials Vow to Smash Illicit Trade

“Organised crime uses illegal tobacco profits to fuel other offences,” warned Carlo Capozzi, Community Safety Unit Inspector for Folkestone and Hythe. “Thanks to strong local intelligence and close community ties, we’re targeting offenders hard.”