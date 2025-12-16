Massive Walsall Blaze: 13 Fire Engines Tackle Raging Cooking Oil Inferno

A huge blaze tore through an industrial unit in Walsall, igniting two giant drums of cooking oil and sending thick smoke billowing into the sky. Firefighters launched a huge emergency response to battle the fiery mess.

Rapid Response from Dozens of Firefighters

West Midlands Fire Service rushed to Newfield Close just before 7.20pm on Sunday, 14 December. At the peak of the chaos, 13 fire engines and two hydraulic aerial platforms were battling the cooking oil inferno.

Crews flooded in from Bloxwich, Walsall, Aldridge, Willenhall, Wednesbury, West Bromwich, Tipton, Bilston, Tettenhall, Dudley, Fallings Park, Highgate, Handsworth, and Woodgate Valley – with the first team arriving within minutes of the alert.

Brave Firefighters Storm the Flames

Equipped with breathing apparatus, firefighters stormed the scene, using hydraulic platforms to attack the blaze from above. Drones hovered overhead, helping spot hotspots to target the flames more effectively.

Good Progress Made – No Injuries Reported

By 8am on Monday, 15 December, crews had gained the upper hand. Most fire engines were pulled back, leaving just two teams to mop up stubborn hotspots inside the building.

Thankfully, there were no injuries or casualties in this dramatic Walsall industrial fire.