easyJet Launches Nationwide Pilot Aptitude Test to Encourage Diversity in Aviation

McDonald’s Unveils New April Menu Featuring Biscoff Treats and More

Appeal After Police Officer Struck by Stolen Car in Blackburn Hit-and-Run

Man Dies Following Assault in Dublin

Brits Warned of New Tourist Tax in Popular Algarve Resort

McDonald’s Unveils New April Menu Featuring Biscoff Treats and More

McDonald’s enthusiasts have reason to rejoice as the fast-food giant announces its new menu for April 2024, featuring an array of tantalising options, including beloved Biscoff treats and revamped classics.

Among the highlights of the new menu are the much-anticipated Biscoff Frappe and the returning favourite, Biscoff McFlurry. Priced at £2.99 and £1.99 respectively, these indulgent desserts promise a delightful fusion of vanilla flavour, Biscoff crumb, and caramel-infused cream.

Accompanying the sweet treats are the new Cheese and Herb Melts, crafted from a blend of mozzarella and Emmental cheese enveloped in a flavorful herb coating. Served with a delectable tomato dip, these cheesy delights are available for £2.89.

Burger aficionados can savour the revamped Quarter Pounder Deluxe, featuring a succulent 100% beef patty adorned with mustard, ketchup, onion, lettuce, mayonnaise, tomato, pickles, and two slices of cheese, all nestled within a toasted sesame seed bun. Priced at £4.89, this burger offers a gourmet twist on a classic favourite.

Returning to the menu is the Chicken Big Mac, priced at £4.69. This delectable creation boasts two crispy-coated chicken breast patties nestled between layers of cheese, lettuce, pickles, and Big Mac sauce, all sandwiched within a triple-layered bun.

For dessert, patrons can indulge in the Galaxy McFlurry and the Galaxy Caramel Pie, priced at £1.99 each. The Galaxy McFlurry features soft-serve ice cream swirled with Galaxy Chocolate drops and topped with luscious Galaxy Chocolate sauce, while the Galaxy Caramel Pie tantalizes taste buds with its chocolatey crust and sumptuous Galaxy caramel sauce filling.

Additionally, McDonald’s is offering a breakfast deal starting April 17, allowing customers to enjoy a Sausage & Egg or Egg McMuffin with a regular-sized hot drink, soft drink, or bottled drink for £2.79. Families can also avail themselves of Happy Meals for £1.99 via the McDonald’s App, complete with Uno cards or Little People Big Dreams books.

The new April menu will be available for a limited time starting April 17, so be sure to visit McDonald’s and indulge in these exciting offerings before they’re gone

