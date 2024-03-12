In anticipation of its 50th anniversary later this year, McDonald’s has announced plans to revamp some of its classic menu items, promising an even tastier experience for its customers.

Beloved fan favourites such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder with Cheese, and various Cheeseburger options, including double and triple, are all set to undergo a taste transformation.

The fast-food giant has revealed that it will be making subtle alterations to its beef burgers, enhancing the elements that customers enjoy the most. These changes have been successful in markets like Australia and the US and are now set to be introduced across the UK and Ireland.

The modifications include implementing a tighter sear on the grill for beef patties, resulting in hotter and juicier burgers with maximum flavour. Additionally, white onions will now be added to the grill on top of the patties as they cook, enhancing colour and imparting a charred flavour to the onions. Fresh lettuce will be sourced straight from the fridge for added snap, crunch, and freshness. The changes also promise meltier cheese and a new buttery, brioche-style bun recipe for a soft and pillowy texture, freshly toasted to order.

These reimagined classic beef burgers are expected to hit McDonald’s restaurants across the UK from mid-March.

Gareth Pearson, Chief Restaurant Officer at McDonald’s UK&I, expressed excitement about the enhancements, stating, “As we celebrate McDonald’s 50th anniversary in the UK, we are excited to introduce our enhanced classic beef burgers. We’re constantly innovating and improving our menu, and we found that a collection of complementary small improvements to the iconic burgers make a significant difference to the flavour.

He added, “Another big part of this transition has been around our restaurant teams and how we can support them in delivering the best possible customer experience. Not only have we introduced new kitchen technology, but we’ve also retrained all 177,000 crew members on these new procedures to enable them to serve our best burgers yet.”

With these changes, McDonald’s aims to continue delivering quality and deliciousness to its customers, ensuring they have a memorable dining experience as the iconic brand celebrates its milestone anniversary.