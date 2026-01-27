Watch Live

PURSE SNATCHER Medway Distraction Thief Slapped with Over Two Years Behind Bars

A slick purse-snatcher who preyed on cash machine users across Medway has been locked up for nearly three years.

Crime Spree Targeted ATM Users in Strood and Chatham

Job Khoeseb, 28, went on a month-long rampage between June and July 2025. He targeted seven unsuspecting people withdrawing cash at ATMs in Strood and Chatham.

His cunning trick? An accomplice would grab the victim’s money while Khoeseb distracted them, pretending the machine had swallowed their card. Sometimes, Khoeseb even escorted victims into banks, claiming their cards were stuck inside—allowing his partner to swipe cash and steal the cards unnoticed.

£2,150 Stolen from Vulnerable Victims

The pair pocketed a total of £2,150 in just 31 days. Some victims were elderly, with the oldest in his late 80s.

Police pieced together the pattern and spotted three suspicious vehicles parked close to the crime scenes.

Police Nab Khoeseb in Gravesend Sting

On 10 July, officers tracked a car in Gravesend linked to the thefts and stopped it on Court Road, Orpington. Khoeseb, from Barking, was inside, along with medical masks matching those used in the scams.

After his arrest, cops found keys to a second getaway vehicle at his home.

Khoeseb was initially charged with conspiring to steal but later faced six counts of theft and one attempted theft.

Judge Sends Khoeseb Down for 2 Years 9 Months

At Maidstone Crown Court on 6 January 2026, Khoeseb pleaded guilty, and by 23 January, he was sentenced to two years and nine months behind bars.

Detective Constable Hollie McBride said: “Khoeseb showed a blatant disregard for his victims, leaving them out of pocket and wary of the public.

“We praise the victims for coming forward, which helped us nab Khoeseb and see justice done.”

“People should feel safe withdrawing money. Staying alert to distraction thefts is key to stopping criminals like Khoeseb in their tracks.”

