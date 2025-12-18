Watch Live

CAR JACKINGS Masked Mob Smash and Snatch Cars on Dartford Heath

On September 4, 2024, Thomas Ripley, 29, and Lewis Turner, 34, both from Orpington, launched a violent raid on a parked Seat Ibiza at Dartford Heath. Wearing masks, they smashed the driver’s side window, punched the motorist, and dragged him from the car before stealing his keys and driving off in the vehicle.

Second Attack Involving a Metal Bar and a Stolen Bank Card

Just four days later, on September 8, another driver was ambushed while resting in a layby. A white Ford Focus pulled up, and when two men approached the victim, they dragged him from his car, punched him, and struck him with a metal bar before stealing his Audi TT.

They didn’t stop there — the crooks also stole the victim’s bank card and used it at a shop in Orpington less than an hour after the robbery.

Suspects Tracked Down through CCTV and Cell Data

Police swooped on Ripley’s Orpington home on September 13, uncovering the Seat Leon’s stolen car key with false plates. His mobile phone revealed messages between Ripley, Turner, and a third man, Billy Scamp, discussing meet-ups and the sale of stolen cars.

Videos showed the stolen cars just minutes before the attacks. Turner and Scamp were arrested the following year on October 3, 2025.

Detectives used cell site data and CCTV footage, which caught Turner using the stolen bank card and topping up a mobile phone, to pin the crimes on all three men.

Jail Sentences for Brutal Robbery Gang

  • Thomas Ripley (Star Lane, Orpington) – 7 years 9 months
  • Lewis Turner (Longbury Drive, Orpington) – 6 years plus 4 years on licence
  • Billy Scamp (Eridge Green Close, Orpington) – 2-year sentence suspended for two years

All admitted the offences in court. Maidstone Crown Court handed down tough sentences on December 17, 2025.

Detective Constable Daniel Bister said: “These were violent and premeditated attacks that left victims terrified. Thanks to the hard work of our officers, we’ve taken dangerous individuals off the streets. We remain committed to working with local communities to keep Kent safe and ensure that those who commit such crimes are held accountable.”

