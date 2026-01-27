Distressing incident on Mathew Street

Officers are on the lookout for a man who could help with an investigation into an unsettling incident in Liverpool. A teenage girl was reportedly inappropriately touched on Mathew Street on Friday, 19 December. Thankfully, she was not physically harmed but was left shaken and distressed by the experience.

Police release image in ongoing inquiry

The police have been working on the case since the event and have now shared an image of a man they believe might have crucial information. They are urging anyone who recognises him or knows anything about the incident to come forward.

How to help