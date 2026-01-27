Distressing incident on Mathew Street
Officers are on the lookout for a man who could help with an investigation into an unsettling incident in Liverpool. A teenage girl was reportedly inappropriately touched on Mathew Street on Friday, 19 December. Thankfully, she was not physically harmed but was left shaken and distressed by the experience.
Police release image in ongoing inquiry
The police have been working on the case since the event and have now shared an image of a man they believe might have crucial information. They are urging anyone who recognises him or knows anything about the incident to come forward.
How to help
- If you have information, contact Merseyside Police on 101.
- You can also send a direct message on social media via @MerpolCC.
- Remember to quote the reference 25001036070 when getting in touch.