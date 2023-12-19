Met detectives have arrested a man on suspicion of inciting racial hatred at a protest after members of the public helped identify a man

Police are appealing for assistance to identify six men we wished to speak with in connection with an investigation into allegations of inciting racial hatred and displaying an article in public that arouses reasonable suspicion of membership or support for a proscribed organisation.

The men were seen in social media footage of a pro-Palestine protest on King Charles Street, central London on 14 October.



A number of people came forward with information they thought could help and the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command subsequently identified one of the men.

Detectives arrested the 24-year-old in south-west London at approximately 06.00hrs this morning.



He was arrested on suspicion of inciting racial hatred, contrary to section 18 of the Public Order Act 1986, and taken into custody at a West London police station.

The man has since been bailed to return to a west-London police station in early February.

Investigators have concluded searching an address in south-west London.

Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “Thank you to everyone who responded to our appeal. Public reporting is really helping the Met with its investigations into suspected criminality at protests.



“We continue to seek the public’s help to identify five other men we wish to speak with in relation to this particular investigation. Please look at their pictures and get in touch if you have any information that could help us.”



Detectives are investigating a large number of allegations of criminality linked to the ongoing conflict in Israel and Gaza.

View pictures of people we are seeking the public’s help to identify here: https://news.met.police.uk/news/operation-brocks-public-appeals-gallery-475816

If you can help us identify any of the individuals shown, please call 101 quoting Operation Brocks and the image ID listed under each image.

To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.