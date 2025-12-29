Watch Live

PLAN AHEAD Met Gears Up for Massive New Year’s Eve Blitz Across London

  Updated: 15:18
  29 December 2025
New Year’s Eve Is Quickly Approaching And Plans Are In Place To Ensure Londoners Are Kept Safe During The Evening’s Celebrations

The Met Police are bracing for one of the busiest nights of the year as London prepares to welcome 2026. Officers will be out in force across all 32 boroughs, with a heavy presence in hotspot areas like Westminster and the West End.

What You Need to Know Before You Party

  • Plan ahead: Sort your travel in and out of London before you set off. Follow live updates.
  • Stick to organised events: If you haven’t got plans yet, check out local gigs rather than heading straight to central London.
  • No ticket, no entry: The Mayor’s fireworks show is fully sold out. Don’t even try to sneak in.
  • Primrose Hill is a no-go: This usual viewing spot is closed for 2025/26 – don’t gather there.
  • Call 999 only for emergencies: The call centres will be swamped. False alarms cost lives.
  • Stay alert: Trust your gut and report anything suspicious to the police immediately.

Zero Tolerance for Gatecrashers

The iconic New Year’s Eve fireworks in London are ticket-only this year. Security will be tight. Anyone caught trying to break through fences faces arrest and prosecution.

Commander Nick John, leading the operation, warned:

“This is one of our busiest nights. We start planning months in advance. We’ll be working with all emergency services to keep London safe as the capital rings in 2026. Our officers will be highly visible, deterring criminals and stopping trouble fast. Please only ring 999 if it’s a real emergency – every wasted call delays help for those in urgent need.”

Say Goodbye to Primrose Hill This NYE

Primrose Hill has long been a favourite spot for fireworks views, but not this year. The park will be fully shut to the public.

Commander John continued:

“Royal Parks and the Met strongly advise against heading to Primrose Hill. It will be closed, and getting in won’t be possible. Plan your night properly, travel smart, and prioritise organised events.”

Transport Police Boost Security On Trains and Stations

The British Transport Police and City of London Police will join the Met with a beefed-up presence across stations and trains.

Assistant Chief Constable Sean O’Callaghan said:

“We’re focused on keeping the transport network safe. Expect to see extra officers, armed support, and search dogs. Don’t be alarmed – they’re here to protect you. Please celebrate responsibly and only travel to the fireworks event if you have a ticket. If you spot anything suspicious, text us on 61016 or tell a police officer.”

This New Year’s Eve, London’s emergency services are pulling out all the stops to keep revelers safe and ensure the celebrations go without a hitch. Plan smart, stay safe, and let’s bring in 2026 the right way!

