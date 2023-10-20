Met Office Issues Red Weather Warning in Scotland as Severe Weather Continues

The Met Office has issued a new red weather warning in Scotland, extending the existing warning which ended at noon today. The new warning will be in effect from midnight tonight until 23.59 tomorrow. The areas most affected by the warning are Angus and Aberdeenshire, which have already experienced significant damage from the severe weather.

Forecasters from the Met Office have warned of the continued danger to life due to fast-flowing and deep floodwaters. The extensive flooding of homes and businesses is also anticipated. Residents in the affected areas have been advised to prepare for potential damage to buildings, road closures, and public transport cancellations.

Tragically, there has been a second death in Scotland as a result of the severe weather. A 56-year-old driver lost his life when a tree struck his van. The incident occurred on the B9127 at Whigstreet near Forfar, and emergency services were called to the scene at around 5.05pm on Thursday. Despite their efforts, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police Scotland has informed the driver’s next of kin, and the road remains closed as investigations continue.

In a separate incident, authorities are still searching for a man who was swept away in his car in Marykirk, Aberdeenshire. The severe weather has made search and rescue operations challenging, but efforts are ongoing to locate the missing individual.

These tragic events follow the recovery of a 57-year-old woman’s body from a river in Angus on Thursday. The severe weather conditions have caused significant disruption and posed serious risks to the safety of individuals across Scotland.