Met Office Issues Severe Weather Warnings Across the UK

The Met Office has issued a series of yellow weather warnings as Britain braces for a weekend of severe weather conditions, including heavy rain, potential flooding, and winds reaching up to 70mph.

Regions Under Alert

The warnings cover southern Scotland, Northern Ireland, parts of Wales, the Midlands, and northern England. Met Eireann has also issued wind warnings for much of Ireland, cautioning against severe gusts that could disrupt travel.

Forecast Details

Saturday : Winds are expected to intensify in the west during the morning and spread to other areas by the afternoon. Coastal areas by the Irish Sea could experience gusts up to 70mph, while the Midlands, northern England, and Northern Ireland may see wind speeds between 45 and 55mph.

: Winds are expected to intensify in the west during the morning and spread to other areas by the afternoon. Coastal areas by the Irish Sea could experience gusts up to 70mph, while the Midlands, northern England, and Northern Ireland may see wind speeds between 45 and 55mph. Sunday: A yellow warning for rain is in place for parts of northern England, from Sheffield to Carlisle, effective from 8am.

Impacts of Weather

Flooding : With up to 80mm of rain forecasted in some regions, there is a significant risk of flooding impacting homes and businesses.

: With up to 80mm of rain forecasted in some regions, there is a significant risk of flooding impacting homes and businesses. Transport Delays: The adverse weather could cause delays across road, rail, air, and ferry transport. Coastal routes and seafronts may also be affected by spray and large waves.

Visual Reports

Images from Greenwich, South East London, show vehicles splashing through large puddles following torrential rain.

In central London, shoppers on Oxford Street were caught in heavy downpours.

Significant flooding was reported in York, where the River Ouse broke its banks.

Public Warning

The Met Office spokesperson Stephen Dixon advised, “We’re in for a wet and windy weekend.” The public is urged to stay informed and cautious, especially in areas under the weather warnings.

Continued Unsettled Weather

The unstable weather is expected to persist into next week, with a possibility of further weather warnings being issued.