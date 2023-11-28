Met Office Issues Snow and Ice Warnings Across UK: Hazardous Conditions Expected

The United Kingdom braces for challenging weather conditions as the Met Office issues yellow weather warnings for snow and ice. The warning, effective from Tuesday evening until Thursday morning, highlights potential hazardous conditions in parts of Scotland and northeast England.

Areas Under Warning:

Central Scotland, Tayside, Fife, Grampian, Highlands, Eilean Siar, Orkney, Shetland, south-west Scotland, Lothian, Borders, and Yorkshire and Humber are among the regions expected to face these adverse weather conditions.

Impact on Travel and Safety:

Travel Disruptions : The forecast suggests significant impact on roads and railways, likely leading to extended journey times for road, bus, and train services.

Injury Risks : There is an increased risk of injuries due to slips and falls on icy surfaces.

Untreated Surfaces: Icy patches are expected to form on some untreated roads, pavements, and cycle paths.

Snow Accumulation Predictions:

Snow is expected to accumulate, particularly away from windward coasts, with 1-3 cm possible. In higher routes of northeast Scotland, up to 5 cm of snow may accumulate.

Advice for the Public:

For Motorists : Avoid driving in icy conditions if possible. If travel is necessary, drivers are advised to be vigilant for potential hazards and maintain minimal speeds.

For Pedestrians and Cyclists : Leave early to allow extra time and avoid slippery surfaces.

: Leave early to allow extra time and avoid slippery surfaces. Community Support: The public is urged to check on elderly relatives or neighbors who might require assistance during these conditions.

Preparedness Measures:

The Met Office’s advice comes with an emphasis on preparedness and safety. People are encouraged to stay updated with the latest weather reports and travel advisories.

Stay Informed:

For more updates on weather conditions and safety tips, follow local news and the Met Office’s official channels.