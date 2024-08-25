Met Office Issues Update on ‘Toxic Cloud’ Sweeping Over Parts of the UK

The Met Office has provided an update regarding a “toxic cloud” of sulphur dioxide that is currently passing above parts of the UK, originating from a volcanic eruption in Iceland. The cloud has raised concerns among the public, particularly in cities such as London, Norwich, and Hull, which are said to be “exposed” to the plume.

The sulphur dioxide cloud has been tracked to the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland, where a volcano began erupting for the sixth time since December. The eruption, which started on Thursday night (August 22), has caused a 2.4-mile fissure to open through the Sundhnukur crater, following a series of strong earthquakes. While the eruption has led to localised road closures in Iceland, authorities have assured the public that there is no immediate threat to the population.

Despite concerns about the plume reaching the UK, the Met Office has reassured the public that the sulphur dioxide cloud remains “high in the atmosphere” and is expected to have “little influence on ground-level air quality” across the UK. The experts continue to monitor the situation closely but maintain that the current forecasts suggest the minimal impact on surface air pollution in the coming days.

Sulphur dioxide, while a colourless gas, can cause health issues such as sore throats, coughing, and breathing difficulties, particularly for those with pre-existing respiratory conditions. However, with the plume remaining high in the atmosphere, these health concerns are not expected to be significant for the UK population at this time.

Sulphur dioxide is typically produced through the combustion of coal or crude oil, but in this case, it has naturally occurred as a result of volcanic activity. The latest eruption in Iceland highlights the country’s frequent volcanic activity, with an average of one eruption every four to five years.

The most disruptive eruption in recent memory occurred in 2010 when the Eyjafjallajokull volcano spewed clouds of ash into the atmosphere, severely disrupting transatlantic air travel for months. Fortunately, the current eruption is not expected to have the same impact on air travel.

While there are no immediate concerns for the UK, the Met Office will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as necessary.