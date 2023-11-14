Met Office Issues Yellow Weather Warning for Thunderstorms

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning as London braces for thunderstorms throughout the day. Residents are advised to prepare for potential disruptions and adverse weather conditions.

Hour-by-Hour Breakdown of the Forecast

Early morning hours (5am to 8am): Temperatures will hover around 11 degrees Celsius with a 10-40% chance of rain.

Morning to midday (9am to 12pm): The likelihood of rain increases, with temperatures at 12 degrees and a 20-60% chance of rain.

Afternoon (1pm to 5pm): The chance of rain varies from 10% to 50% as temperatures remain steady at 12 degrees.

Evening (6pm to midnight): The weather is expected to improve slightly, with temperatures dropping to 10 degrees and the chance of rain less than 5%.

Potential Impacts of the Thunderstorms

Structural damage from lightning strikes and strong winds is a possibility.

Driving conditions may be hazardous due to spray, standing water, and/or hail, leading to longer journey times.

Public transport including trains and planes may face delays.

Short-term power outages are possible due to the adverse weather.

Safety Recommendations from the Met Office

Keep mobile phones fully charged.

Prepare a flood plan if at risk.

If driving, do so slowly, use dipped headlights, and maintain a larger gap between vehicles.

Use main roads where possible.

Public Response and Precautions

Residents are advised to stay informed about the latest weather updates and plan their day accordingly, taking into consideration the potential impact on travel and outdoor activities. The Met Office continues to monitor the situation and provide updates as necessary.