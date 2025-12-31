Watch Live

ARTCTIC BLAST Met Office Warns London of Snow as Arctic Blast Sends Temps Plummeting to -10C

  • Updated: 10:06
  • , 31 December 2025
The Met Office has slapped a yellow warning on London and other major cities as parts of the UK brace for heavy snow, ice, and gale-force winds. Temperatures have already plunged to a bone-chilling -9.6C in the Scottish Highlands and -8.1C in Cumbria’s Shap village.

From midnight to midday Friday, London, Birmingham, Wales and much of the South East face icy conditions and travel headaches. Scotland is under a harsh 42-hour warning piling on snow and ice from New Year’s Day into January 2. Northern Ireland and north-east Scotland also face wintry weather.

Freezing New Year’s Eve for Fireworks Watchers

Tonight’s New Year’s Eve celebrations will be a shivery affair. Forecaster Simon Partridge warns: “It’ll be cold everywhere, with temperatures around 1-2C in London at midnight under mostly clear skies.”

 

In Cardiff it’s a little milder at 2-3C, but with some cloud. Edinburgh’s Hogmanay revellers should expect gusts up to 30mph, showers and hail.

Despite some fog patches in the South West, many places will see frosty starts followed by winter sunshine. Watch out for freezing fog in parts of north-west England, warns the Met Office.

Big Chill to Continue Into Early January

Temperatures will dip further as 2026 kicks off, with up to 30cm of snow expected on hills and high routes. The north of the UK will face gale-strength northerly winds along with snow and ice warnings.

A cold health alert is in place across northern England until January 5, with risks rising for the elderly and vulnerable. The UK Health Security Agency predicts “significant impacts” on health and social care, including increased deaths linked to the freezing conditions.

“Arctic air and strong northerly winds will bring cold or very cold conditions to all parts of the UK, with widespread severe frosts and snow for many,” said Met Office deputy chief forecaster Mark Sidaway.

How to Stay Safe

  • Wrap up warm with extra layers for outdoor celebrations.
  • Expect travel delays due to snow and ice – plan journeys carefully.
  • Keep an eye on weather updates and Met Office warnings.
  • Help vulnerable friends and family stay warm and safe.

With this harsh Arctic blast freezing the nation, New Year revellers and commuters alike should prepare for a cold, snowy start to 2026.

