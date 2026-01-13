Watch Live

BREAKING

ACQUITTED Met Officer Cleared of Assault After 2022 Taser Incident

  • Updated: 14:36
  • , 13 January 2026
Met Police Officer on Trial for GBH After Taser Chase Leaves Suspected Burglar Paralyzed

 

A Metropolitan Police officer has been found not guilty of assault causing grievous bodily harm following a high-profile 2022 incident in Redbridge.

PC Liam Newman Acquitted at Southwark Crown Court

PC Liam Newman, 31, was cleared on Tuesday, 13 January after a trial at Southwark Crown Court. The case centred on an April 2022 event in Chigwell Road, Woodford Green, where 61-year-old Leonard Sandiford sustained life-changing injuries after falling from an outbuilding.

The fall came moments after Mr Sandiford was Tasered by PC Newman, who denied the assault charge during the trial. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) had investigated the incident.

Police Chief Expresses Regret but Backs Use of Taser

Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell: “Our thoughts are with Mr Sandiford, who has suffered life-changing injuries. Any harm following police contact is deeply regrettable and officers must face the highest scrutiny. They face tough decisions in the moment every day. We will work closely with local residents and partners to address concerns and support those affected.”

Bell confirmed the Met will continue to train officers on Taser use and review its deployment. “We believe the Taser remains a vital tool but must be used appropriately,” he added.

Next Steps for PC Newman

PC Newman has been on restricted duty since the incident. With the criminal trial over, the Met will now consult with the IOPC on possible misconduct proceedings.

Recommended for you

Former Essex Police Special Superintendent Charged with Sexual Offence
POLICE PROBE Serious Collision Shuts Down A414 in Bobbingworth
feltham-high-street-stabbing-sparks-major-police-response-1768251877-na1mey
TEEN STABBED Feltham High Street Stabbing Sparks Major Police Response
82-Year-Old Woman Seriously Hurt in Hove Car Theft
MANHUNT LAUNCHED 82-Year-Old Woman Seriously Hurt in Hove Car Theft
Man Jailed for Murder After Using Car as Deadly Weapon in East Ham
MOWED DOWN Man Jailed for Murder After Using Car as Deadly Weapon in East Ham

Must READ

Man in His 50s Arrested After Early Morning Rape in Bolton
RAPE PROBE Man in His 50s Arrested After Early Morning Rape in Bolton
Rawtenstall Paedophile Slapped With 23 Years for Sick Sex Crimes
VILE PEDO Rawtenstall Paedophile Slapped With 23 Years for Sick Sex Crimes
Haydock Man Locked Up for Nine Years After Reign of Terror and Abuse
REIGN OF TERROR Haydock Man Locked Up for Nine Years After Reign of Terror and Abuse
Bradford Man Locked Up for 11 Years Over Child Sex Crimes
LIFE SENTANCE Bradford Man Locked Up for 11 Years Over Child Sex Crimes
Body Found at Branston Water Park Believed to Be Missing Wolverhampton Teen
TRAGIC END Body Found at Branston Water Park Believed to Be Missing Wolverhampton Teen
Life Sentence for Preston Man Who Stabbed Probation Officer
KNIFE AND GUN ATTACK Life Sentence for Preston Man Who Stabbed Probation Officer
M5 Shutdown After Serious Crash Near Michaelwood Services
POLICE INCIDENT M5 Shutdown After Serious Crash Near Michaelwood Services
What is the Super Bowl, and why has it become such a big deal in the UK?
What is the Super Bowl, and why has it become such a big deal in the UK?
Trump Watches as Europe & Africa Take the Lead
GOLD RUSH Trump Launches Criminal Probe into Fed Chair Powell – Dollar Dives, Gold Skyrockets
FLASHY JAG Uninsured Jaguar Stop Nails Drug Dealer in Tunbridge Wells

More For You

Four NHS Trusts Declare Critical Incidents Amid Winter Virus Surge
MAJOR INCIDENT Four NHS Trusts Declare Critical Incidents Amid Winter Virus Surge
Air Canada Jet Forced Back After Worker Trapped in Cargo Hold
FLIGHTMARE Air Canada Jet Forced Back After Worker Trapped in Cargo Hold
£1.7 Million Cannabis Stash Seized in Walsall Factory Raid
MAJOR STASH OF HASH £1.7 Million Cannabis Stash Seized in Walsall Factory Raid
Serious Crash Shuts Winnersh Showcase Roundabout
CUT FREE Serious Crash Shuts Winnersh Showcase Roundabout

More From UK News in Pictures

Schools Shut and Thousands Without Water as Kent Major Incident Drags On
WATER CRISIS Schools Shut and Thousands Without Water as Kent Major Incident Drags On
Europe’s Airports Frozen Out as Icy Weather Triggers Shutdowns
DEEP FREEZE SHUTDOWN Europe’s Airports Frozen Out as Icy Weather Triggers Shutdowns
Russian Spy Found Hanged at Cyprus Embassy Amid Oligarch Disappearance
SPY SCANDAL Russian Spy Found Hanged at Cyprus Embassy Amid Oligarch Disappearance
Lost THC V3 Liquid Diamonds Live Resin Disposable — The Next Level in Disposable Vapes
Lost THC V3 Liquid Diamonds Live Resin Disposable — The Next Level in Disposable Vapes
KNIFE CRIME Teen Stabbed to Death in Feltham Shocker
Suspect Caught on CCTV After Early Morning Burglary in Canterbury
SHOP BREAKER Suspect Caught on CCTV After Early Morning Burglary in Canterbury
FOOTAGE SHOCKER Car in Fatal Taxi Crash Spotted Speeding at 120mph Hours Earlier
Massive Sea Search Underway in Blackpool After Early Morning Sighting
SEA SEARCH Massive Sea Search Underway in Blackpool After Early Morning Sighting
Cop Banned from Driving After Serious Emersons Green Crash
BAN AND FINE Cop Banned from Driving After Serious Emersons Green Crash
Snapchat Sicko Jailed for Paying Kids for Nasty Pics
SICKO JAILED Snapchat Sicko Jailed for Paying Kids for Nasty Pics
Brutal 'Rib-Cracking' Stomach Virus Wrecks Cruise with Over 2,500 On Board
OUTBREAK Brutal ‘Rib-Cracking’ Stomach Virus Wrecks Cruise with Over 2,500 On Board
Teen Stabbed to Death in Feltham

BREAKING

MURDER PROBE LAUNCHED Teen Stabbed to Death in Feltham
Man Pleads Guilty After Horrific Discovery of 37 Dog Remains in Billericay
HORRIFIC SCENE Man Pleads Guilty After Horrific Discovery of 37 Dog Remains in Billericay
Amazon Launches UK Drone Flights with Futuristic MK30 Drone
PRIME AIR Amazon Launches UK Drone Flights with Futuristic MK30 Drone
Racial Assault Sparks Hunt for Man in Crawley Supermarket
RACE ATTACK Racial Assault Sparks Hunt for Man in Crawley Supermarket
Dad Admits Manslaughter of Baby Son in Shocking Stafford Case
TRAGIC DEATH OF A BABY Dad Admits Manslaughter of Baby Son in Shocking Stafford Case

More From UKNIP

Police HOld Cells7 1
ARREST MADE Man Arrested After Domestic Assault Shakes Hove
Storm Goretti Tragedy: 'Gentle Giant' Killed by Falling Tree on Caravan
FIRST PICTURE Storm Goretti Tragedy: ‘Gentle Giant’ Killed by Falling Tree on Caravan
Premier League: Reliving the drama from Game week 21
Premier League: Reliving the drama from Game week 21
Fatal Flat Fire in Wandsworth, London
UNDER INVESTIGATION Blaze Breaks Out on 7th Floor Flat in London
error: Content is protected !!