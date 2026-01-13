A Metropolitan Police officer has been found not guilty of assault causing grievous bodily harm following a high-profile 2022 incident in Redbridge.

PC Liam Newman Acquitted at Southwark Crown Court

PC Liam Newman, 31, was cleared on Tuesday, 13 January after a trial at Southwark Crown Court. The case centred on an April 2022 event in Chigwell Road, Woodford Green, where 61-year-old Leonard Sandiford sustained life-changing injuries after falling from an outbuilding.

The fall came moments after Mr Sandiford was Tasered by PC Newman, who denied the assault charge during the trial. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) had investigated the incident.

Police Chief Expresses Regret but Backs Use of Taser

Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell: “Our thoughts are with Mr Sandiford, who has suffered life-changing injuries. Any harm following police contact is deeply regrettable and officers must face the highest scrutiny. They face tough decisions in the moment every day. We will work closely with local residents and partners to address concerns and support those affected.”

Bell confirmed the Met will continue to train officers on Taser use and review its deployment. “We believe the Taser remains a vital tool but must be used appropriately,” he added.

Next Steps for PC Newman

PC Newman has been on restricted duty since the incident. With the criminal trial over, the Met will now consult with the IOPC on possible misconduct proceedings.