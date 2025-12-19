Met Officer Faces Shocking Sexual Offence Charges

A Metropolitan Police officer is set to appear in court after being charged with multiple sexual offences.

Serious Allegations Unveiled

PC Kane McKnight, from the North Area command unit, was hit with a series of charges on Friday, 31 October, including:

Engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour

Attempting to sexually assault a woman by penetration

Attempted voyeurism

Four counts of assault of a female by penetration

Offences Span Nearly a Decade

The alleged crimes involve a single victim and reportedly took place between 2013 and 2022.

PC McKnight was arrested back in May 2022. Since July 2023, he has been suspended, having previously been placed on restricted duties amid the investigation.

Court Date Set

He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 23 December.