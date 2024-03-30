Met Police Faces Criticism Over Handling of Pro-Palestine March

The Metropolitan Police has come under scrutiny following a pro-Palestine march in central London today. Footage captured by a person named Emily and shared on social media reveals a tense exchange between two women and two police officers regarding a swastika displayed by another individual during the event.

In the video, one of the women repeatedly questions whether the swastika is anti-Semitic. One of the officers appears to downplay its significance, while the other casually sips from a cup of tea or coffee. The discussion then shifts to Section 5 of the Public Order Act, with the officer emphasising the need to consider the context. He acknowledges that the swastika was associated with the Nazi party during their reign.

As the debate escalates, the person questioning the police officers becomes visibly upset. The officer eventually concedes that he cannot predict how others might perceive the symbol. He deflects responsibility, advising the lady to seek assistance from another officer further down the street.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said:

“This video clip is a short excerpt of what was a 10-minute conversation with an officer. During the full conversation, the officer established that the person the woman was concerned about had already been arrested for a public order offence with a placard.

“The officer then offered to arrange for other officers to attend and accompany the woman to identify any other persons she was concerned about amongst the protestors, but after turning to speak to his supervisor, she had unfortunately left”.