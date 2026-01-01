Watch Live

PROBE LAUNCHED Met Police launch probe after brutal New Year’s Day assault in Eltham.

  • Updated: 09:30
  • , 1 January 2026
Met Police launch probe after brutal New Year’s Day assault in Eltham.

Serious Attack Rocks Eltham on New Year’s Day

Police have launched an investigation following a violent assault on Kings Ground in Eltham, South East London. The shocking attack took place in the early hours of January 1, 2026.

Crime Scene Sealed Near Mecca Bingo

Officers sealed off a crime scene near Mecca Bingo at the junction of Kings Ground Road and Eltham Hill. The area remains guarded by police as the investigation continues.

Bus Routes Hit by Closure

Public transport has also been hit. Bus routes 124 and 160, which service the area, have been disrupted due to the road closure caused by the ongoing police operation.

 

We have reached out the Met Police and London Ambulance service for statement

