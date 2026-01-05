Watch Live

LUCK RAN OUT Cop Caught Drink-Driving Behind Wheel in London

  Updated: 16:16
  5 January 2026
Court Roundup: Speeding, Drink-Driving, Drug Offences See Eight Hit with £3,000 in Fines at Bexleyheath Magistrates’ Court

 

PC George Massey’s luck ran out after he was caught drink-driving on London Road on October 29. The officer failed a roadside breath test, leading to his arrest.

Over the Limit After Second Breath Test

While in custody, Massey took a second breath test, recording 43 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath—well above the legal limit of 35 micrograms.

Quick Court Guilty Plea and Punishment

At Bexley MagistratesCourt on November 14, Massey pleaded guilty to drink driving. The sentence was harsh: a one-year driving ban and a £120 fine.

  • £85 in court costs
  • £48 victim surcharge

Met Police Dismiss Massey Without Notice

On December 22, a police/" title="Metropolitan Police" rel="nofollow">Metropolitan Police misconduct panel decided Massey would be dismissed without notice. Commander Stephen Clayman stated:

“PC Massey has pleaded guilty to a criminal offence. Officers are there to uphold the law and not to break it. PC Massey was responsible for his own actions.”

Massey will now be placed on the College of Policing’s barred list, preventing him from returning to the force.

