Met Police Officer Cleared of Dangerous Driving May Still Face Gross Incompetence Hearing

PC Paul Fisher, a 46-year-old armed officer with the Metropolitan Police, may still face a gross incompetence hearing despite being acquitted of dangerous driving charges. This follows an incident where he crashed while responding to the Streatham terrorist attack in February 2020.

The Incident and Trial Fisher lost control of his unmarked BMW X5, colliding with a taxi and a wall, after driving at speeds exceeding 80mph. The incident occurred as he was responding to the terrorist attack where Sudesh Amman stabbed two people. Despite his acquittal at Southwark Crown Court, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) indicated that Fisher might still face disciplinary proceedings.

Met Chief’s Response Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley criticized Fisher’s prosecution, describing it as “appalling”. He emphasised the immense pressure under which Fisher was operating, driving to a live terrorist scene. Sir Mark praised the jury’s decision, suggesting that Fisher’s mistake warranted internal warnings and retraining rather than a crown court trial.

Potential Gross Incompetence Hearing Despite the acquittal, the IOPC spokesperson told the Guardian that Fisher could face a gross incompetence meeting. The decision will be reviewed in light of the trial’s outcome. This hearing could potentially result in Fisher’s dismissal from the police force.

Scene of the Incident Fisher was one of the officers responding to the Streatham attack by Sudesh Amman, who was later shot dead by police. Forensic officers thoroughly investigated the scene of the attack in February 2020.

Statements from Involved Parties Following the verdict, IOPC regional director Mel Palmer acknowledged the life-threatening nature of the incident Fisher responded to and respected the jury’s decision. The CPS confirmed no further action against the driver of a second police vehicle involved in the incident but not the crash.

PC Fisher’s Defence Defending himself, Fisher admitted to making a mistake but denied he was driving dangerously. He described the urgent need to respond to the terrorist attack and regretted the error that led to the crash. His legal representative, Kevin Baumber, reiterated that Fisher never intended any harm.

Impact on Fisher and Others The collision resulted in minor injuries to the occupants of the other vehicles involved and a fellow officer in Fisher’s car. Fisher himself was left bleeding from an ear post-collision.

IOPC and CPS Stance The IOPC insists on the importance of accountability and scrutiny in policing, emphasizing it as a protection rather than a threat. The CPS defended its decision to prosecute, stating it was appropriate for a court to consider the charge of dangerous driving.

Looking Ahead As the aftermath of the verdict unfolds, PC Fisher’s career hangs in the balance pending the decision on a gross incompetence hearing. This case has sparked a debate about the challenges and pressures faced by police officers in high-stakes situations and the appropriate mechanisms for accountability and discipline in the police force.