“I Feared For My Life” – The Harrowing Moment that Sparked a High-Stakes Court Case

A police/" title="Metropolitan Police" rel="nofollow">Metropolitan Police officer is facing grievous bodily harm (GBH) charges after a Taser pursuit left a suspected burglar tetraplegic and wheelchair-bound. The incident unfolded in Woodford Green, East London, in April 2022.

The Chase That Changed Lives

PC Liam Newman, 31, denies the charges at Southwark crown-court/" title="Crown Court" rel="nofollow">Crown Court. The drama began when officers responded to 999 calls about a break-in at a Coral bookmakers. Newman and a colleague pursued Leonard Sandiford, 61, who used a van in a failed attempt to escape.

In a police interview read to the jury, Newman described striking the van’s side window with his baton as the vehicle revved dangerously close. “I was really scared,” he said, fearing for his life as the suspect tried to run him over.

Why Did PC Newman Fire His Taser?

After Sandiford fled on foot, Newman said running after him was the only option to protect residents, including children and the elderly living nearby. “The only tactical option was to activate my Taser,” Newman told investigators. His goal: prevent the suspect from entering residential properties and causing harm.

The first Taser deployment had no effect. On a second attempt, as Sandiford climbed towards a shed-like structure, he fell six feet, suffering catastrophic spinal injuries.

Legal Battle Over Use of Force

Newman insists he thought Sandiford was on flat ground when he fired the Taser and had no expectation of a fall. Upon seeing the man fall, his first response was to provide first aid.

The prosecution argues that using the Taser was “unreasonable,” given the suspect’s position at height. The defence counters that Newman acted to stop a dangerous criminal who had already used a vehicle as a weapon, posing an immediate risk.

The whole incident lasted only minutes. Now, PC Newman faces the possibility of losing his career and freedom. Jurors must decide: was his force lawful, or crossed the line?

The “New Normal”: Frontline Officers Under Fire

PC Newman’s case isn’t isolated. It signals a worrying trend where officers face criminal charges for actions taken in the line of duty—actions they were trained to perform. This trial highlights the challenges and risks officers endure every day.