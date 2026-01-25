Watch Live

PC SEX PEST Met Police Officer Sacked for Gross Sexual Harassment of Female Colleagues

  • Updated: 19:52
  • , 25 January 2026

 

PC Alexandru Nistor Fired After Multiple Harassment Claims

A Metropolitan Police officer has been booted out after a barrage of shocking sexual harassment allegations. PC Alexandru Nistor faced accusations from at least four female colleagues accusing him of unwanted kisses, bear hugs, and inappropriate massages at work between September 2022 and April 2023.

  • During a work trip to Ibiza, Nistor asked if one woman or a colleague would sleep with him.
  • Two months later, he leered at the same officer’s chest and crudely asked if her breasts were “genetic.”
  • He also shockingly asked another female officer whether she preferred “ar** or t*ts.”

Pathetic Defence Falls Flat – ‘It Was Research for Partner’s Surgery’

Nistor snubbed his disciplinary hearing but bizarrely claimed his lewd comments were “research” for his partner’s breast augmentation. The panel slammed this excuse as “ludicrous,” especially given his senior role over two of the victims.

“The panel ruled the behaviour amounted to harassment regardless of his supposed intentions, hitting at a time when police treatment of women was under national scrutiny,” the tribunal said.

Met Police Reputation Takes Another Hit Over Sexual Misconduct

This scandal adds to the Met’s ongoing crisis following the murder of Sarah Everard by PC Wayne Couzens in 2021. Since 2022, 59 officers across England and Wales have been convicted of sexual offences, sparking widespread alarm about misconduct within the force.

PC Nistor was found guilty of gross misconduct and was promptly dismissed from the force, delivering another blow to the Met’s tarnished image.

