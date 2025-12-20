Met Police Sergeant Sacked for Sexual Assault

A Met Police sergeant has been axed without notice after being found guilty of gross misconduct over a serious sexual assault.

Sgt Leo Boateng’s Downfall

Sgt Leo Boateng, based in Central West Command, is out of the Met after a disciplinary panel ruled he broke professional standards. The assault took place off duty on 20 November 2022 at a south London address.

The victim reported the attack on 28 January 2023. Boateng was arrested the same day and suspended immediately.

Deception in the Spotlight

During police interviews, Boateng lied about the whereabouts of his mobile phone and gave a false account regarding emails exchanged with the victim. Although charged with rape, he was acquitted in court in December 2024.

Detective Superintendent Alexandra Bingley said: “Sgt Boateng’s actions were despicable, made all the worse by his deceit in attempting to cover them up. It is the victim who has led us to this point, and I want to thank them for their bravery in coming forward. Despite Sgt Boateng being found not guilty at court we have still been able to prove gross misconduct and remove him from the organisation. We continue our drive to improve culture and standards across the Met to build trust.”

Blacklisted from Policing

The panel found Boateng guilty of discreditable conduct and dishonesty. He has been dismissed without notice and will be placed on the College of Policing’s barred list—banning him from future police work and related oversight bodies.