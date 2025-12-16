Met Police Staff to Strike on New Year’s Eve – Emergency Calls at Risk

Chaos looms for Londoners this New Year’s Eve as Metropolitan Police staff plan a 25-hour strike on December 31. Around 175 workers from central command—call handlers, office staff, fleet servicemen, and technicians—will walk out from 6am, threatening delays to emergency calls on one of the capital’s busiest nights.

Pay Snub Sparks Walkout Despite Officers’ Pay Rise

Unite union reveals Met staff face no pay rise for 2025/26, unlike police officers who recently bagged a 4.2% increase across the UK. The Met’s offer of 3.8% or 4.2% came with harsh conditions that could slash workers’ terms and conditions behind the scenes.

Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham: “It is unacceptable that our members in the Met are the only workers in UK police forces that have not yet had their pay rise.” “The Met dangled the carrot of a pay rise but also offered the stick of attacks on workers’ terms and conditions. Unite won’t stand for this.”

Union Warns of Serious Disruption to Emergency Services

Unite warns the strike will hit New Year’s Eve policing hard, causing significant delays to emergency callouts. Staff say they’re being unfairly punished for bad Met management and budget cuts beyond their control.

Unite Regional Officer Keith Henderson: “We know Londoners will be concerned to hear about strikes on New Year’s Eve, but our members feel they have no choice.” “The Met could stop this strike by offering a fair pay rise without undermining workers’ terms and conditions.”

Met Police Silent as Strike Threatens Festive Night

The Metropolitan Police have been asked for comment but remain silent as the strike edges closer. With millions counting on swift emergency responses during London’s biggest party night, the fallout could be serious.