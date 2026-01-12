Watch Live

HANDS OFF Met Police Slammed Over ‘Hands-Off’ Approach During Pro-Palestine Rally in Notting Hill

  • Updated: 15:53
  • , 12 January 2026

The Metropolitan Police face fierce criticism after allegedly standing by as around 50 pro-Palestine protesters gathered outside the Israeli restaurant Miznon in Notting Hill on Friday night. This marks the seventh time the eatery claims it has been targeted.

‘From the River to the Sea’: Protesters Chant Outside Miznon

Demonstrators, linked to the International Jewish Anti-Zionist Network, were filmed shouting “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” and one protestor proclaimed a “right to resist by any and all means necessary.” Footage shows a strong police presence across the street, but no intervention.

 

 

A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of using hate-filled chants aimed at stirring religious hatred. The protest soon fizzled out after his arrest. He has since been released on bail.

‘This is Targeted Harassment’ – Restaurant Condemns Antisemitic Abuse

David Goldstein, managing director of TSC Hospitality representing Miznon, blasted the protests as “not legitimate” but “targeted harassment driven by antisemitism.” He revealed staff faced vile racist slurs, including being called “murderers.”

“Antisemitism is surging, and it is unacceptable that Jewish and Israeli-owned businesses in London are being threatened in this way. We will not close our doors,” Goldstein vowed.

Government Pledges £28m to Protect Jewish Communities Amid Growing Tensions

In response, the Home Office announced £28 million funding aimed at safeguarding Jewish places of worship, schools, and community centres. The Home Secretary has ordered an independent review of public order and hate crime laws to equip police with stronger powers against such intimidation.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch slammed the police response as “weak,” saying:

“We saw the police stand by as protestors called for ‘armed resistance by any means’ outside an Israeli restaurant in Notting Hill. This is yet another example of harassment and incitement to violence against Jews and law-abiding people on our streets.

“Hatred thrives when authority shows weakness. We must do more (and quickly) to combat the rise of antisemitism, incitement to violence, and public support of terrorism on our streets.”

Mixed Reactions as Met Commissioner Defends Policing Tactics

Historian Simon Sebag Montefiore took to X, branding the scene “disgraceful” and insisting “this should not be happening.” Meanwhile, Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley defended his officers, saying he takes the concerns of London’s Jewish community “very seriously.”

Sir Mark claimed the Met is deploying “more resources to protest policing than at any time in its history” while balancing lawful protest rights with community safety.

Sir Mark has faced calls to quit this year after police reportedly threatened to arrest an “openly Jewish” man walking through an anti-Israel protest, warning this might inflame tensions. Last year he dismissed claims of “two-tier policing” as “disingenuous.”

 

Recommended for you

Firefighters Battle Blaze in Southall Recycling Centre
TRAVEL CHAOS Firefighters Battle Blaze in Southall Recycling Centre
Prisoner Ditches Open Jail at HMP Standford Hill
GIVEN IT LEGS Prisoner Ditches Open Jail at HMP Standford Hill
screenshot-2026-01-11-at-14-24-33-1768157875-9klkaz
POLICE SLAM ON THE BRAKES Oxford Moped Heist Foiled
Newborn Goats Found in Bin Hours After Birth Named Biffa and Veolia as Waste Companies Cover Vet Bills and Food
BARLEY ALIVE Newborn Goats Found in Bin Hours After Birth Named Biffa and Veolia as Waste Companies Cover Vet Bills and Food

Must READ

Stolen Puppy Found 170 Miles Away and Reunited with Owner
PUP RESCUE Stolen Puppy Found 170 Miles Away and Reunited with Owner
Man Charged After Human Remains Found in St Helens Flat
GRIM FIND Man Charged After Human Remains Found in St Helens Flat
Round-Up of Recent Cases at Bromley and Bexley Magistrates’ Courts
KNIFE ATTACK Two Teens Charged After Bus Station Stabbing in Peterborough
Four Dead in Horrific Bolton Car Crash
POLICE NAME VICTIMS Four Dead in Horrific Bolton Car Crash
Couple Jailed for Stealing from Man Dying Outside Dudley Home
SCUMBAGS Couple Jailed for Stealing from Man Dying Outside Dudley Home
New Red Arrows Boss Takes to the Skies with Ambition
LEADING WITH PRIDE New Red Arrows Boss Takes to the Skies with Ambition
Man Jailed for 35 Years After Trying to Kill Baby Daughter
COLD HEARTED ATTACK Man Jailed for 35 Years After Trying to Kill Baby Daughter
Chaos on the A217: Fallen Tree and Lamp Post Cause Traffic Mayhem
TRAFFIC MAYHEM Chaos on the A217: Fallen Tree and Lamp Post Cause Traffic Mayhem
Dog Falls Into Frozen Lake in Cleethorpes – Emergency Services Launch Search
SEARCH LAUNCHED Dog Falls Into Frozen Lake in Cleethorpes – Emergency Services Launch Search
Need Affordable Wheels Fast? Why Renting a Hyundai from AEX Rent a Car Is a Smart Choice
Need Affordable Wheels Fast? Why Renting a Hyundai from AEX Rent a Car Is a Smart Choice

More For You

Five Arrested After Fatal Stabbing in Stockton
TRAGIC KILLING Five Arrested After Fatal Stabbing in Stockton
Manhunt Underway for Simon Meech After Brutal Attack on 85-Year-Old
POLICE NAME SUSPECT Manhunt Underway for Simon Meech After Brutal Attack on 85-Year-Old
Instagram fixes glitch that spammed users with fake password reset emails
INSTA CLAIM ITS FIXED Instagram fixes glitch that spammed users with fake password reset emails
Glass Bottle Attack Shakes Erdington High Street
Glass Bottle Attack Shakes Erdington High Street

More From UK News in Pictures

Folkestone Assault: Man Left with Broken Arm in Early Hours Attack
BROKEN BONES Folkestone Assault: Man Left with Broken Arm in Early Hours Attack
Gruesome Group Attack Rocks Gravesend Town Centre
STREET BRAWL Gruesome Group Attack Rocks Gravesend Town Centre
HANDS OFF Met Police Slammed Over ‘Hands-Off’ Approach During Pro-Palestine Rally in Notting Hill
Tragic Teen Daisy House Dies After Incident on Loughton Tube Tracks
INQUEST OPENED Tragic Death of Daisy House at Loughton Station Sparks Shock
Kurdish Asylum Seeker Jailed for Rape Just Weeks After Arriving in UK
MIGRANT CRISIS Kurdish Asylum Seeker Jailed for Rape Just Weeks After Arriving in UK
Crackdown on Illegal Mopeds and E-Bikes in Woolwich
OFF THE STREETS Crackdown on Illegal Mopeds and E-Bikes in Woolwich
Person Hospitalised with Life-Changing Injuries After Colchester Train Strike
FIGHTING FOR LIFE Person Hospitalised with Life-Changing Injuries After Colchester Train Strike
Explosive ULEZ Attack Rocks London Street
POWERFUL BOMB Explosive ULEZ Attack Rocks London Street
Taxi Driver and Three Teenagers Killed in Shocking Head-On Crash in Bolton
SAFE DRIVER Taxi Driver and Three Teenagers Killed in Shocking Head-On Crash in Bolton
Horror on Ecuador Beach: Five Human Heads Hang from Ropes
GRIM DISCOVERY Horror on Ecuador Beach: Five Human Heads Hang from Ropes
Rare Puffin Rescue on Brighton Beach After Storm Havoc
WILDLIFE RESCUE Rare Puffin Rescue on Brighton Beach After Storm Havoc
Storm Goretti Wreaks Havoc: Birmingham Airport Plunged into Blackout
BLACKOUT Storm Goretti Wreaks Havoc: Birmingham Airport Plunged into Blackout
Chaos in Tunbridge Wells: 6,000+ Left Dry After ‘Bad Chemical Batch’ Shuts Pembury Water Plant
RAN BY A DRIP Kent Water Crisis Declared Major Incident as Supply Blackouts Hit Maidstone, Tunbridge Wells & Canterbury
Police Rush to Bondi After Terror Fears

BREAKING

BOMB VEST Police Rush to Bondi After Terror Fears
MAYHEM AT LA RALLY U-Haul Truck Ploughs Into Iranian Protesters in Los Angeles U-Haul Truck Ploughs Into Iranian Protesters in Los Angeles
Four Dead in Horrific Bolton Taxi Crash
VICTIMS NAMED Four Dead in Horrific Bolton Taxi Crash

More From UKNIP

Man Arrested After Shocking Knife Attack in York
KNIFE ATTACK Man Arrested After Shocking Knife Attack in York
EastEnders Legend Derek Martin Dies Aged 92
"FAREWELL GUVNOR" EastEnders Legend Derek Martin Dies Aged 92
PUB SEX ATTACK Man Arrested After Woman Sexually Assaulted in Brighton Pub
Wintry Chill Bulldozed by Atlantic Gales: Flood Fears Rise
ATLANTIC STORM TAKE OVER Wintry Chill Bulldozed by Atlantic Gales: Flood Fears Rise
error: Content is protected !!