The Metropolitan Police face fierce criticism after allegedly standing by as around 50 pro-Palestine protesters gathered outside the Israeli restaurant Miznon in Notting Hill on Friday night. This marks the seventh time the eatery claims it has been targeted.

‘From the River to the Sea’: Protesters Chant Outside Miznon

Demonstrators, linked to the International Jewish Anti-Zionist Network, were filmed shouting “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” and one protestor proclaimed a “right to resist by any and all means necessary.” Footage shows a strong police presence across the street, but no intervention.

A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of using hate-filled chants aimed at stirring religious hatred. The protest soon fizzled out after his arrest. He has since been released on bail.

‘This is Targeted Harassment’ – Restaurant Condemns Antisemitic Abuse

David Goldstein, managing director of TSC Hospitality representing Miznon, blasted the protests as “not legitimate” but “targeted harassment driven by antisemitism.” He revealed staff faced vile racist slurs, including being called “murderers.”

“Antisemitism is surging, and it is unacceptable that Jewish and Israeli-owned businesses in London are being threatened in this way. We will not close our doors,” Goldstein vowed.

Government Pledges £28m to Protect Jewish Communities Amid Growing Tensions

In response, the Home Office announced £28 million funding aimed at safeguarding Jewish places of worship, schools, and community centres. The Home Secretary has ordered an independent review of public order and hate crime laws to equip police with stronger powers against such intimidation.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch slammed the police response as “weak,” saying:

“We saw the police stand by as protestors called for ‘armed resistance by any means’ outside an Israeli restaurant in Notting Hill. This is yet another example of harassment and incitement to violence against Jews and law-abiding people on our streets.

“Hatred thrives when authority shows weakness. We must do more (and quickly) to combat the rise of antisemitism, incitement to violence, and public support of terrorism on our streets.”

Mixed Reactions as Met Commissioner Defends Policing Tactics

Historian Simon Sebag Montefiore took to X, branding the scene “disgraceful” and insisting “this should not be happening.” Meanwhile, Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley defended his officers, saying he takes the concerns of London’s Jewish community “very seriously.”

Sir Mark claimed the Met is deploying “more resources to protest policing than at any time in its history” while balancing lawful protest rights with community safety.

Sir Mark has faced calls to quit this year after police reportedly threatened to arrest an “openly Jewish” man walking through an anti-Israel protest, warning this might inflame tensions. Last year he dismissed claims of “two-tier policing” as “disingenuous.”