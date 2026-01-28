Watch Live

SHADT PASTS Met Wins Big Legal Battle to Sack Officers with Shady Pasts

  • Updated: 14:19
  • , 28 January 2026

 

The Met has triumphed in a landmark legal fight, clearing the way to probe all misconduct claims during police vetting. This victory marks a major boost in their mission to raise standards and weed out unfit officers.

Judgment Means More Vetting Power for the Met

The Court of Appeal overturned a previous High Court ruling from February 2025 that limited how the Met could consider past unproven misconduct allegations when vetting officers. The earlier decision said only “exceptional” cases could factor in such claims.

The Met challenged this, arguing forces need full discretion to weigh *all* risks tied to an officer’s past — proven or not — to protect the public and their own ranks.

Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley Fires Back

“Today’s judgment by the Court of Appeal is a welcome and important step in our drive for the highest of standards across policing and to root out those not fit to serve.

It is a judgment that will be welcomed as common sense by the public who must have faith our officers do not have a back catalogue of alarming allegations. It will be welcomed by the tens of thousands of good officers we have in the Met who care deeply about the safety of the public and their colleagues.”

“The High Court judicial review was brought by a Met officer unhappy at his vetting removal and imminent dismissal for three unproven allegations of rape plus more allegations about his conduct towards women. While every individual has the right to bring a judicial review, I remain surprised the Met Police Federation funded his legal action, using subscription fees of their members. It is hard to believe their female members backed the use of their funds to keep an alleged rapist in the Met.”

“We will continue our work, alongside policing nationally, to sack those who corrupt our integrity, with confidence the legal system has supported us.”

New Rules Backed by Legal Muscle

The ruling confirms vetting must assess future risk, and officers can be reviewed even if allegations are unproven or never proven at all. Decision-makers can consider all relevant information about an individual.

This legal win supports fresh Home Office regulations (rolled out in May) designed to close gaps in vetting laws. Officers who fail vetting after a fair process will automatically lose their jobs.

Operation Assure Marches On

The Met is pressing ahead with Operation Assure, reviewing officers flagged under the new rules, and tackling new cases as they arise. Police integrity is in the spotlight — and the Met is making sure no shady characters stay on the force.

Recommended for you

SEI_282327521-b4da
TRAGIC ATTACK Woman, 40, Dies After ‘ OnePunched in the Face’ Outside Tyneside Bar
Screenshot 2026-01-28 at 04.19.53
ONE TO WATCH New Crime Series ‘999: What Happened Next’ Hits Channel 4 Tonight
Screenshot 2026-01-28 at 04.05.29
FATAL SHOOTING Army Captain Dies in Night Training Tragedy at Otterburn Range
Screenshot 2026-01-27 at 15.55.24
Renovation Choices That Boost Curb Appeal Fast

Must READ

EXPLOSIVE HAUL Garden Shed Bomb-Maker Busted in Bedfordshire
YouTuber Curtis Arnold in Dispute Over Drone Footage at Hartlebury Castle
TIKTOK GHOUL NICOLA BULLEY Convicted Sex Offender and Trespasser Curtis Arnold Banned From TikTok
SHOOK HOMES Bomb Blast Blow-Up Man Convicted for Blowing Up ULEZ Camera in London
LIFE CHANGING Teen, 15, Fighting for Life After Penge Bike Crash
DRUGS HAUL Drug Dealer Busted with £13,600 Stash in Car and Storage Unit
JAIL TIME Drug Dealer Snared in Peterborough Gets put Behind Bars
Over 3,000 Migrants Cross Channel in Busiest Fortnight of 2024 Amid Renewed Efforts to Combat Smuggling
FALLING FLAT One-In, One-Out Scheme Falling Flat
GANG BUSTED Biggest Machine-Ringing Gang Busted in South East
BRING HER HOME Urgent Search Underway for Missing 16-Year-Old Girl in Birmingham – 100 Miles From Home
PRISON SCANDAL Ex-prison officer jailed for illicit affairs and drug smuggling in UK jails

More For You

PURSE SNATCHER Medway Distraction Thief Slapped with Over Two Years Behind Bars
SWIFT POLICE ACTION Car Theft Duo Jailed After Brazen Kent Driveway Heist Spree
Hamlet Road in Crystal Palace Sealed Off After Shooting
POLICE CRACKDOWN Suspected Drug Driver Busted in Ramsgate Road Blitz

More From UK News in Pictures

LIFE SENTANCE Rapper Digdat Sentenced to Life Over Chilling Notting Hill Drive-By Shooting
FACING THE SACK West Midlands PCC Moves to Sack Chief Constable Over Fan Ban Fiasco
DOG FIGHT Chainsaw Attack in Olton Woodland Ends with Jail Sentence
HARE COURSING HORROR Dog’s Terrible Injuries Lead to Euthanasia

BREAKING

FATAL SHOOTING British Man Arrested Over Wife’s Fatal Shooting in Thailand
FATAL CRASH Teen Charged Over Tragic Death of 14-Year-Old in Wythenshawe Crash
TRAGIC END Woman Found Dead at Newhaven Harbour
SURGE IN VIOLENT CRIME Four Violent Attacks Shake London in Just Two Days
MURDER ARREST Man Charged With Murder of 24-Year-Old in Plymouth
CLIFF COLLAPSE Two Families and Dog Winched to Safety After Cliff Collapse at Birling Gap
GUN NUTTER BUST Gun-Mad Man Jailed for 15 Years After 3D Printer Terror Plot Busted
URGENT APPEAL Missing 11-Year-Old Girl Last Seen in Redhill
ONE CRITICAL Life-Threatening Crash in Harrow: Police Hunt Witnesses
MISSING SINCE CHRISTMAS EVE Police Release New CCTV in Search for Missing Man in Plymouth
LIFE SENTANCE Man Jailed for Ruthless Notting Hill Drive-By Shooting
POLICE STAND OFF Armed Police Swarm Loughton Home in Drama-Like Arrest

More From UKNIP

CHILLING ATTACK Man Stabs 9-Year-Old Girl Through the Heart While She Plays, Jury Hears
POLICE RENEWS APPEAL New CCTV Images Released in Hunt for Missing Man in Boscastle
MURDER PROBE LAUNCHED Man Held Over Murder After Woman Found Dead in Ilford Home
FLAT HORROR BLAZE CLAIMS ONE Tragic Fire Claims Pensioner’s Life in Shrewsbury Flat Blaze
error: Content is protected !!