The Met has triumphed in a landmark legal fight, clearing the way to probe all misconduct claims during police vetting. This victory marks a major boost in their mission to raise standards and weed out unfit officers.

Judgment Means More Vetting Power for the Met

The Court of Appeal overturned a previous High Court ruling from February 2025 that limited how the Met could consider past unproven misconduct allegations when vetting officers. The earlier decision said only “exceptional” cases could factor in such claims.

The Met challenged this, arguing forces need full discretion to weigh *all* risks tied to an officer’s past — proven or not — to protect the public and their own ranks.

Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley Fires Back

“Today’s judgment by the Court of Appeal is a welcome and important step in our drive for the highest of standards across policing and to root out those not fit to serve. It is a judgment that will be welcomed as common sense by the public who must have faith our officers do not have a back catalogue of alarming allegations. It will be welcomed by the tens of thousands of good officers we have in the Met who care deeply about the safety of the public and their colleagues.” “The High Court judicial review was brought by a Met officer unhappy at his vetting removal and imminent dismissal for three unproven allegations of rape plus more allegations about his conduct towards women. While every individual has the right to bring a judicial review, I remain surprised the Met Police Federation funded his legal action, using subscription fees of their members. It is hard to believe their female members backed the use of their funds to keep an alleged rapist in the Met.” “We will continue our work, alongside policing nationally, to sack those who corrupt our integrity, with confidence the legal system has supported us.”

New Rules Backed by Legal Muscle

The ruling confirms vetting must assess future risk, and officers can be reviewed even if allegations are unproven or never proven at all. Decision-makers can consider all relevant information about an individual.

This legal win supports fresh Home Office regulations (rolled out in May) designed to close gaps in vetting laws. Officers who fail vetting after a fair process will automatically lose their jobs.

Operation Assure Marches On

The Met is pressing ahead with Operation Assure, reviewing officers flagged under the new rules, and tackling new cases as they arise. Police integrity is in the spotlight — and the Met is making sure no shady characters stay on the force.