Methamphetamine Use Reaches All-Time High in People Who Use Fentanyl with No Signs of Slowing

A concerning trend has emerged in Arizona, where the co-use of methamphetamine alongside fentanyl is on the rise. According to Millennium Health’s Signals Report™ for Arizona, a staggering 79% of urine drug test specimens collected in 2023 from individuals who used fentanyl also contained methamphetamine.
The Disturbing Statistics
- Mohave County: 88% of fentanyl users tested positive for methamphetamine.
- Pinal County: 81% of fentanyl users had co-use with methamphetamine.
- Maricopa County: 80% of fentanyl users showed methamphetamine in their system.
- Yavapai County: 71% of fentanyl users exhibited co-use with methamphetamine.
- Pima County: 63% of fentanyl users had methamphetamine in their urine samples.
Senior Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer, Angela G. Huskey, PharmD, CPE, expressed concern about this trend: “The striking increases we’re seeing in methamphetamine use among people who use fentanyl adds a new layer of complexity to the fight. Consistent with national trends, the overwhelming majority of people in Arizona who use fentanyl engage in polysubstance use—now mostly involving the use of methamphetamine—which creates unique treatment challenges.”