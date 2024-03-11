In a candid statement, the Chief of the Metropolitan Police has raised concerns over the increasing abuse and harassment faced by officers, both online and in person.

The Chief expressed dismay over the trend of officers becoming targets for abuse, often caught in the crossfire of public debate. Instances where officers are accused of contradictory faults, labeled as both “woke” and “fascist” for similar actions, have become distressingly common.

Highlighting a recent incident, the Chief recounted how an officer faced a barrage of online abuse for posting a photo of herself at a firearms outreach event on International Women’s Day. Despite her intentions to explore new opportunities within the force, she was met with criticism instead of support.

The Chief praised the officer’s resilience and commitment to duty, emphasizing her representation of the best qualities of the Metropolitan Police.

However, the abuse faced by officers extends beyond the digital realm. The Chief revealed that in just 48 hours, 12 officers were injured, including one struck on the head with a bottle and another stabbed in the hand, while carrying out their duties.

Detailing a recent incident at a football match, the Chief described how officers faced violent disorder from a group of fans, yet found themselves criticized rather than supported for their actions.

Acknowledging the complexities of policing, the Chief emphasized the challenging nature of the profession, where officers must make split-second decisions under intense scrutiny and limited information.

Despite these challenges, the Chief expressed pride in the dedication and resilience displayed by officers, who continue to serve the community tirelessly.

While grateful for the support of most Londoners, the Chief stressed the need for greater support and understanding for officers facing such adversities. Additionally, he underscored the importance of holding individuals accountable for abusive behavior towards officers.

In conclusion, the Chief reiterated his commitment to advocating for officers’ well-being and called for ongoing dialogue with government to ensure officers are supported and empowered to carry out their duties effectively.