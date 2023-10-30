Metropolitan Police Officer Charged in Chris Kaba Shooting to be Named

The Old Bailey has ruled that the Metropolitan Police firearms officer charged with the murder of Chris Kaba will be publicly identified. The decision came despite concerns raised about the safety of the officer, identified only as NX121, and the potential risks to him.

Chris Kaba, aged 24, tragically lost his life during a police operation in Streatham, South London, in September 2022 when he was shot. This incident has sparked significant public interest and scrutiny.

In the ruling, Recorder of London Mark Lucraft KC stated that the officer’s name and date of birth could be revealed to the public starting from January 30, 2024. However, the officer’s address and any images or drawings of him will continue to be protected from publication.

The decision to make the officer’s identity public followed legal challenges from media organizations, including the BBC. The challenge was based on the principle that cases should, wherever possible, be held in public to maintain confidence in the criminal justice system.

While the judge acknowledged that releasing the officer’s address and image could pose risks, he ultimately concluded that there was no “real and immediate risk” to the officer’s life or his family’s safety by disclosing his name.

Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist expressed concern over the decision, emphasizing its potential impact on officers. He noted that the Met takes the principle of open justice seriously but highlighted the importance of recognizing the role of armed officers in protecting the country from serious threats.

Chief Constable Simon Chesterman, National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for armed policing, stated that the organization would reflect on the implications of the decision for policing.

The Met Police marksman was charged with murder on September 20, and the Crown Prosecution Service chose not to publicly disclose his name pending the outcome of an application to keep his identity anonymous. The officer appeared in Westminster Magistrates’ Court the following day, where District Judge Nina Tempia issued an order preventing the publication of any information that could identify him, pending further legal proceedings at the Old Bailey.

A plea and trial preparation hearing related to the case is scheduled for December 1.

The death of Chris Kaba, who suffered a fatal gunshot wound in a car in Streatham Hill, South London, in September last year, has prompted his family to advocate for criminal charges against the officer involved.

Last month, hundreds of police officers in London surrendered their weapons permits in response to the murder charge against Officer NX121. The Met Police expressed concern about the impact of the charging decision on its firearms officers, and additional armed officers from different forces were deployed while soldiers were placed on standby as a contingency measure.