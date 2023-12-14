metropolitan police officer convicted of false imprisonment and assault, faces misconduct hearing

A Metropolitan Police officer, PC Isaque Rodrigues-Leite, has been convicted on multiple charges, including false imprisonment and assault, and now faces an upcoming misconduct hearing. Rodrigues-Leite, who served in the Roads and Transport Policing Command (RTPC), was found guilty of four counts of false imprisonment, two counts of assault by beating, one count of coercive and controlling behaviour, and one count of criminal damage at a trial held at Croydon Crown Court.

The court heard that over two years, between 2019 and 2020, PC Rodrigues-Leite engaged in a pattern of threats and intimidation against a woman he knew. Despite being acquitted of two counts of false imprisonment and one count of making threats to kill, the weight of the convictions has led to significant repercussions.

Following the woman’s brave decision to report the offences to the police in September 2020, Rodrigues-Leite was arrested and subsequently suspended pending investigation. The jury returned their guilty verdict on November 10, and he is scheduled for sentencing on January 16, 2024.

In the meantime, the Metropolitan Police have announced that a misconduct hearing for PC Rodrigues-Leite will take place on December 18. Detective Superintendent Christina Jessah from RTPC addressed the case, acknowledging the concerns it raises among Londoners and reaffirming the Met’s commitment to upholding the standards expected by the community.

Jessah condemned the behaviour of PC Rodrigues-Leite, highlighting that such conduct severely undermines public trust in the police. She praised the victim’s courage in coming forward, especially in the face of threats from Rodrigues-Leite that she would not be taken seriously. This case serves as a critical reminder of the Metropolitan Police’s dedication to taking offences seriously, regardless of the perpetrator’s identity.

The Met’s response to this case underlines their ongoing efforts to rebuild public trust and ensure that all staff members adhere to the values and standards expected by the community. The upcoming misconduct hearing will be a key step in holding PC Rodrigues-Leite accountable for his actions and reinforcing the message that such behaviour will not be tolerated within the police force.

The case also serves as an important reminder for victims of domestic abuse to come forward with confidence, knowing they will be supported and taken seriously by the police. Jessah emphasized the Met’s commitment to assisting and supporting victims of domestic abuse in all its forms.