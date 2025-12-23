Watch Live

TRAGIC CRASH Mexican Navy Plane Downs Near Texas Coast

  • Updated: 10:54
  • , 23 December 2025

At least five dead after a Mexican Navy Beechcraft 350i jet crashed in thick fog near Galveston, Texas, during a medical mission. The flight was carrying a child burns victim for treatment under the Michou y Mau Foundation, known for aiding Mexican children with severe burns.

Rescue Efforts Ongoing Amid Fog and Fuel Fumes

Mexico’s Navy Secretary confirmed one person remains missing while two survivors were pulled from the wreckage. Local yacht captain Sky Decker played hero, steering two police officers to the submerged plane. He then plunged into the murky waters to rescue a badly injured woman trapped inside.

“I couldn’t believe it. She had maybe three inches of air gap to breathe in. And there was jet fuel in there mixed with the water, fumes real bad. She was really fighting for her life,” Decker revealed.

US and Mexico Joint Search Operation Underway

The Mexican Navy is coordinating with the US Coast Guard to continue search and rescue efforts. The foggy conditions and jet fuel contamination make the mission perilous.

Medical Mission Turns Deadly

This tragic crash hits hard, as the aircraft was on a vital humanitarian journey. The Michou y Mau Foundation provides life-saving care to young burn victims across Mexico, making this incident all the more devastating.

