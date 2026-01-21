A thief smashed into Central Stores in Middleton, Winterslow, just before 12.30am on 21 January. Armed with a crowbar, the crook forced the door open and raided the shop, making off with cigarettes and vapes.

Masked Suspect on the Loose

Wiltshire Police describe the suspect as a large-built male wearing tracksuit bottoms, a thin puffer jacket over a hoodie, and a balaclava. He fled towards Clough Lane after the break-in.

Police Urge Public for Help

Officers are working hard to catch the culprit and are calling on anyone who saw suspicious activity or has dashcam or doorbell footage to come forward.

Call 101 and quote log number 10 of January 21, or contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.