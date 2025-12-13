Watch Live

The stretch without migrants arriving on UK shores via Channel boat crossings is about to hit its longest in seven years.

27 Days and Counting

According to the latest Home Office figures, the last recorded migrant arrival was on November 14. Since then, no migrants have landed up to December 11, marking 27 consecutive days without Channel crossings. Should no boats arrive on December 12, this 28-day quiet spell will be the longest since a 48-day gap back in autumn 2018.

December’s Brutal Conditions Halt Crossings

December is traditionally the calmest month for Channel crossings. Freezing temperatures, poor visibility, limited daylight, and stormy seas make the crossing more treacherous. Despite this, December 2024 saw a record 3,254 arrivals — the highest ever for the month.

Record Year So Far — But Government Ready to Crack Down

  • This year is shaping up to be the second highest for migrant arrivals since 2018, with 39,292 recorded so far.
  • The 2022 record is still the highest, with 45,774 arrivals.
  • To beat the 2022 record, over 6,400 migrants would have to arrive before year’s end.
  • The Government has boosted efforts to deter crossings, though most impacts are expected next year.

New Legal Moves Target Migrant Smuggling and Asylum Policy

Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy met European ministers on Wednesday to discuss reforming the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) to better tackle illegal migration. Focus was on Article 3, which protects against torture and inhuman treatment.

The Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood recently announced asylum reforms aiming to make refugee status temporary, with reviews every 30 months. Refugees may face deportation if their home country is declared safe.

Additionally, the new Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Act now gives law enforcement counter-terror style powers to tackle people-smuggling gangs.

