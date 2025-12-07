Watch Live

CHILLING ATTACK Migrant Convicted of Attempted Murder After Knife Attack on Neighbours in Sunderland

  • Updated: 15:16
  • , 7 December 2025
Migrant Convicted of Attempted Murder After Knife Attack on Neighbours in Sunderland

Sudden Knife Attack Shocks Sunderland Neighbours

Adam Ahmed, 30, a Sudanese migrant, has been found guilty of attempted murder and wounding with intent after a savage knife assault on two neighbours at a Sunderland property. The brutal attack unfolded on June 21 at a shared home on Roker Avenue, with the verdict handed down at Newcastle Crown Court.

Chilling Assault Caught Jury’s Eye

The court heard Ahmed tried to kill Leon Askew, stabbing him deeply in the neck. Mr Askew was on the phone with his mother in the garden when Ahmed struck from behind, pressing his hands over the victim’s eyes before delivering the blow. Ahmed showed no emotion, then chased and stabbed Mr Askew again as he fled, wounding his arms. Terrified, Mr Askew locked himself in a room while his mother alerted police.

Ahmed also attacked Robert Graham upstairs, stabbing him in the stomach and puncturing a bowel. Mr Graham managed to stem the bleeding with a tea towel before helping Mr Askew downstairs.

Confession Reveals Deadly Intent

“I wanted to kill him,” Ahmed admitted during police questioning. “If he did not run away I would have killed him.” When told both men were hospitalised, he responded, “Good.”

The jury cleared him of attempted murder for Mr Graham but convicted him of wounding with intent.

From War-Torn Sudan to the Sunderland Streets

Ahmed fled conflict in Sudan in 2013, travelling through Libya, Italy, and France before reaching the UK by car. He’s lived in Sunderland for five years. The court heard he made three noise complaints about the property, accusing the police of ignoring his concerns. Witnesses described him as eerily calm and distant from his victims before the attack.

Police React to Frightening Stabbing

“This was a very serious incident which resulted in two men sustaining significant injuries. I am glad they have been able to see the person responsible brought to justice,” said Chief Inspector Gemma Calvert of Northumbria Police.

She confirmed the stabbing was seen as an isolated episode between people who knew each other.

Ahmed faces sentencing on 30 January after pre-sentence reports are prepared.

 

