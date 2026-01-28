Watch Live

  • Updated: 22:57
  • , 28 January 2026

 

A couple in Milford Haven have been locked up after authorities found more than 50 animals living in horrific, squalid conditions – some suffering badly, others dead.

Horrific animal cruelty uncovered

On December 29, 2024, Dyfed-Powys Police and RSPCA stormed a home on Coombs Road, seizing 52 animals. Inside were 29 dogs, 17 snakes, and a host of exotic creatures, including a tortoise, gecko, and monitor lizard, all trapped in filthy cages surrounded by urine, faeces, and rubbish.

 

Tragically, two dogs and a snake were found dead at the scene. Vets later revealed the dogs endured shocking neglect — one with a ruptured rectum, another severely emaciated.

Jail sentences and animal bans were handed down

Zoe Louise Graham, 32, was jailed for 18 months and banned from keeping animals for 15 years. Lee Peter Lock, 37, received 27 months behind bars and a 25-year animal ban. Both were admitted to multiple animal welfare offences at Swansea Crown Court.

RSPCA Inspector Keith Hogben said: “I was met by an overpowering smell of dog faeces and urine. The animals were confined to cramped cages in filthy conditions.”

Some animals were saved, others lost

Many animals needed emergency vet care. Sadly, some later died or were euthanised on welfare or legal grounds. However, most of the dogs have now been rehomed and are recovering.

Court hears couple lost control despite good intentions

In their defence, the couple claimed they meant to help homeless animals but let the situation spiral out of control. The devastating discovery has sparked renewed calls for stricter animal welfare enforcement.

