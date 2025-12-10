Watch Live

MURDER DROWNS Milton Keynes Man Guilty of Murdering Wife in Hot Tub

  • Updated: 06:11
  • , 10 December 2025
Milton Keynes Man Guilty of Murdering Wife in Hot Tub

A chilling case has unfolded in Milton Keynes after Andrew Georgiou, 44, pleaded guilty to murdering his wife, Carol Georgiou, 42. The grim incident happened in the early hours of Saturday, 2 November 2024, at their home on Holywell Place, Springfield.

Husband Drowns Wife in Garden Hot Tub

After returning from a night out, Carol stepped into their patio hot tub. It was here that Andrew held her underwater, causing her to drown. Around 40 minutes later, he called 999, claiming he found her unresponsive.

Police React to Tragic Hot Tub Murder

Detective Inspector Michael Roddy of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit said, “This is a tragic case and my thoughts and the thoughts of Thames Valley Police remain with Carol Georgiou’s loved ones at this difficult time.”

Andrew Georgiou pleaded guilty at Aylesbury Crown Court on 9 December 2024. He is due to be sentenced on 9 March 2026.

