Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, Convicted in George Floyd’s Murder, Seriously Injured in Prison Stabbing

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd, has reportedly suffered serious injuries in a stabbing incident at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson, Arizona. The incident occurred on Friday, according to unnamed sources cited by the Associated Press, the New York Times, and ABC News.

The Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson has not yet responded to requests for comment regarding the reported stabbing.

Floyd’s death in 2020 triggered widespread protests against police brutality and racism, both in the United States and globally. Chauvin, who was captured on video kneeling on Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes, was sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison after being found guilty of murder and manslaughter charges in April 2021. In June 2022, he received an additional 21-year sentence for violating Floyd’s civil rights in a separate case.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed the stabbing, assuring that no other inmates or prison staff were harmed. The inmate responsible for the attack was not identified by name.

On Monday, the US Supreme Court declined to hear Chauvin’s appeal of his second-degree murder conviction. Chauvin’s legal team had argued that he was denied a fair trial due to pre-trial publicity and concerns about potential threats to public safety if he were acquitted.