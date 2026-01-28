The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has hit pause on gross misconduct proceedings against Met firearms officer NX121. This follows calls to wait until new laws on the use of force test in police misconduct cases come into play.

Met Police Slam Delay as Officer’s Life ‘On Hold’

Deputy Assistant Commissioner James Harman slammed the ongoing limbo facing NX121, who was acquitted of murder charges. Harman said:

“After NX121’s unanimous not guilty verdict, we urged the IOPC not to pursue misconduct charges. The facts were fully tested in court, bringing what should have been a definitive end. “We accept the IOPC’s decision to pause, but it must be short. NX121’s life has been effectively frozen for over three years — the stress and uncertainty are unbearable for him and his family. We also sympathise deeply with Mr Kaba’s grieving family. “Complex legal wrangles and drawn-out timelines hurt all parties — officers, families, and the public who want transparency and speedy justice. Our firearms officers face deadly threats daily and deserve better protection from endless delays. “We urge the Home Office and Ministry of Justice to swiftly enact the vital reforms recommended by Sir Adrian Fulford and Tim Goodwin. These changes will deliver a fair, consistent, and timely legal process.”

Why the Fuss? Background to the Case

The Met opposed the IOPC’s plan to serve misconduct papers after NX121’s unanimous acquittal at the Old Bailey. There was no evidence of fault — just a split-second decision amid an immediate threat.

Calls have been ongoing for reform to the use of force test across misconduct and inquest cases. The existing system is needlessly complex, causing agonising delays for officers and families alike. The Kaba family’s grief remains raw, demanding a process that respects and expedites closure.

Firearms officers are crucial in keeping London safe, tackling around 4,000 armed incidents and 800 planned ops annually. They arrest roughly 1,600 armed suspects and seize 1,000+ weapons each year. Yet, shooting incidents are rare — only once or twice per year on average.

This standoff puts a spotlight on the need to balance accountability with fairness and practical support for officers risking their lives every day.