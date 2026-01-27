Police are urgently searching for Beaux-Lee, an 11-year-old girl who vanished along Frenches Road, Redhill, at around 5:20pm on Tuesday 27 January. She hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

What We Know About Beaux-Lee

White girl, approximately 5ft tall

Slim build with faded red hair

Wearing a black hoodie and black trousers when last seen

Has connections to the local Redhill area

Believed to be travelling on foot

Police Plea: Have You Seen Beaux-Lee?

The public’s help is vital. If you have any information about Beaux-Lee’s whereabouts, contact Surrey Police immediately. Quote reference CAD-0670 of 27/01 when calling.