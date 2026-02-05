Watch Live

URGENT APPEAL Missing 14-Year-Old Girl from Canterbury

  • Updated: 23:33
  • , 5 February 2026

Police are urgently searching for Aimee Walker, a 14-year-old reported missing from Canterbury. Concerns are growing for her safety.

Last Seen Near Co-op on Sturry Road

Aimee was last spotted at 2:50pm on Thursday, 5 February 2026, leaving the Co-op on Sturry Road. Since then, she has vanished without a trace.

Description of Missing Teen

  • Height: Around 4ft 11in
  • Build: Slim
  • Skin: Tanned
  • Hair: Brown with highlights
  • Clothing: Possibly white trainers, black puffer jacket with fur-lined hood, black leggings

How to Help

If you have vital info about Aimee’s whereabouts, call 999 immediately and quote reference 05-1282.

For non-urgent tips, contact police via live chat on their website or dial 101.

