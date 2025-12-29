Watch Live

BRING HER HOME Missing 16-Year-Old Amy Last Seen in Redhill

  • Updated: 13:18
  • , 29 December 2025
Missing 16-Year-Old Amy Last Seen in Redhill

Can you help find Amy? The police are urgently searching for 16-year-old Amy, reported missing from Redhill.

Last Seen in Redhill on London Road

Amy was last spotted at 11:30pm on Sunday, 28 December, along London Road. She is described as white, about 5’7” tall, medium build, with shoulder-length blonde hair.

What Amy Was Wearing

  • Black top
  • Black puffer jacket
  • Grey tracksuit bottoms
  • White trainers

Possible Links and Concerns

Amy has connections to Mid Sussex and Croydon. Police are worried for her welfare and urge anyone with information to get in touch immediately.

“If you see Amy or know anything that could help, please contact us via DM quoting PR/45250155620.”

Recommended for you

Police Bust Two Cannabis Farms in Scunthorpe
MC BUSTED Police Bust Two Cannabis Farms in Scunthorpe
BLAZING INFERNO Blaze Erupts at Two Glasgow Hotels Near Iconic Polo Lounge Nightclub
British Fugitive Nabbed in Thailand Over Shocking Domestic Abuse Allegations
ARREST IN THAILAND British Fugitive Nabbed in Thailand Over Shocking Domestic Abuse Allegations
Man, 66, Dies After Pub Punch-Up as Police Arrest 36-Year-Old on Murder Suspicion
POLICE PROBE Man, 66, Dies After Pub Punch-Up as Police Arrest 36-Year-Old on Murder Suspicion

Must READ

Schoolgirl, 13, Dies in Ashford House Fire Days After Christmas
FIRST PICTURE Schoolgirl, 13, Dies in Ashford House Fire Days After Christmas
Three Missing After Devastating Boxing Day Blaze in Gloucestershire
FEARED DEAD Mother and Two Children Die in Boxing Day Blaze as Police Dad Escapes
FIRST PICTURE Hero Neighbours Beaten Back By Flames In Tragic House Fire That Killed Child Named Lily
Man Dies and Five Injured in Horror Three-Car Smash in Hampshire
ONE DEAD,TWO CRITICAL Man Dies and Five Injured in Horror Three-Car Smash in Hampshire
Severe Weather Alert Issued for Snow in England – Expect Delays
SNOW JOKE Snow Warning and Health Alerts Hit UK for New Year’s Eve as Temperatures Plunge to -4C
CONCERNS OVER STRUCTURAL SAFETY OF HAMSTREET PROPERTY
FATAL BLAZE CLAIMS CHILD CONCERNS OVER STRUCTURAL SAFETY OF HAMSTREET PROPERTY
Man Shot Dead by Police After 'Handgun' Crash in Norfolk Market Town
SHOT BY POLICE Man Shot Dead by Police After ‘Handgun’ Crash in Norfolk Market Town
Massive Hunt Launched After 10-Year-Old Vanishes Near London Eye
MAJOR SEARCH EFFORTS Massive Hunt Launched After 10-Year-Old Vanishes Near London Eye
STATE OF EMERGENCY Flights Grounded and State of Emergency as Massive Snowstorm Smashes New York
One Child Dead, Another Hospitalised Three Firefighters injured
TRAGIC BLAZE UPDATE One Child Dead, Another Hospitalised Three Firefighters injured

More For You

Seven Migrants Thrown from Overloaded Dinghy in Boulogne Amid Dangerous Channel Crossing Attempt
EMBARRASSMENT French Police Union Slams Migrant Crackdown Plan Over Safety Fears
Court Round-Up: Havering Residents Sentenced for Assaults, Drug Offences and Stalking
CHARGED AND REMANDED Ashford Robbery Suspect Busted and Charged

BREAKING

ICONIC HOTEL Huge Blaze Tears Through Glasgow City Centre Near House of Gods Hotel
22-Year-Old Man Arrested Over Stabbing Murder of 15-Year-Old Boy
22-Year-Old Man Arrested Over Stabbing Murder of 15-Year-Old Boy

More From UK News in Pictures

Ryanair Flight Forced to Turn Back After Turbulence Horror

BREAKING

PASSENGERS INJURED Ryanair Flight Forced to Turn Back After Turbulence Horror
PEACE PLAN Trump and Zelensky Meet for High-Stakes Peace Talks at Mar-a-Lago
TRAGIC NEWS Tragic House Fire in Hamstreet Claims Child’s Life
FATAL BLAZE CLAIMS TEEN Joint investigation underway following fatal house fire near Ashford
Young Woman Killed as Volkswagen T-Roc Crashes on M2
POLICE CONTINUE TO APPEAL FOR WITNESSES Young Woman Killed as Volkswagen T-Roc Crashes on M2
Festive Foolery with Fake Flashers
SILLY GAMES SILLY PRIZES Festive Foolery with Fake Flashers
Blaze Breaks Out in Hamstreet Home – Residents Urged to Close Windows and Doors
FATAL BLAZE Blaze Breaks Out in Hamstreet Home – Residents Urged to Close Windows and Doors
Devoted Grandfather, 66, Dies After Brutal Punch Outside Village Pub Days Before Christmas
ONE PUNCH KILL Devoted Grandfather, 66, Dies After Brutal Punch Outside Village Pub Days Before Christmas
Toxic 'Palm Oil' Lump Strikes Kent Beaches – Dog Owners Beware!
DOG OWNER WARNING Toxic ‘Palm Oil’ Lump Strikes Kent Beaches – Dog Owners Beware!
Firefighter and Watch Manager Andy Leyland Dies Over Christmas
TRIBUTES POUR IN Firefighter and Watch Manager Andy Leyland Dies Over Christmas
Police Hunt Witnesses After Shocking Sexual Assault in Lewes on Christmas Eve
RAPE ATTACK Police Hunt Witnesses After Shocking Sexual Assault in Lewes on Christmas Eve
Bradford Chaos: BMW Chase Ends in Serious Crash
FAILED TO STOP FOR POLICE Bradford Chaos: BMW Chase Ends in Serious Crash
COMPLEX RECOVERY OPERATION Chaos on the A20: Westbound lane shut after lorry crash snarls traffic between Dover and Capel-le-Ferne
Former Essex Police Officer Sentenced for Money Laundering in Drug Dealing Investigation
FATAL M25 CRASH Man dies in crash on M25 hard shoulder near Brentwood
Urgent Sea Search Launched at Cornwall’s Popular Newquay Beach
SEARCH OPERATION Urgent Sea Search Launched at Cornwall’s Popular Newquay Beach
Scunthorpe Horror Crash Leaves 60-Year-Old Woman Fighting for Life
FIGHTING FOR LIFE Scunthorpe Horror Crash Leaves 60-Year-Old Woman Fighting for Life

More From UKNIP

Early Morning Inferno at King’s Cross Sparks Hair-Raising Rescue
FOUR RESCUED Early Morning Inferno at King’s Cross Sparks Hair-Raising Rescue
Roof Fire in Maidstone Extinguished by Kent Fire and Rescue Service
CAR FIRE Car Blaze Sparks Early Chaos on M25
Prison Escape Drama: Man Flees HMP Springhill Over Christmas
CHRISTMAS ESCAPE Prison Escape Drama: Man Flees HMP Springhill Over Christmas
African Cup Fans Traveling to Morocco: Why Airport Meet & Assist Is Essential