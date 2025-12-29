Missing 16-Year-Old Amy Last Seen in Redhill

Can you help find Amy? The police are urgently searching for 16-year-old Amy, reported missing from Redhill.
Last Seen in Redhill on London Road
Amy was last spotted at 11:30pm on Sunday, 28 December, along London Road. She is described as white, about 5’7” tall, medium build, with shoulder-length blonde hair.
What Amy Was Wearing
- Black top
- Black puffer jacket
- Grey tracksuit bottoms
- White trainers
Possible Links and Concerns
Amy has connections to Mid Sussex and Croydon. Police are worried for her welfare and urge anyone with information to get in touch immediately.
“If you see Amy or know anything that could help, please contact us via DM quoting PR/45250155620.”