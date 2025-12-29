Missing 16-Year-Old Amy Last Seen in Redhill

Can you help find Amy? The police are urgently searching for 16-year-old Amy, reported missing from Redhill.

Last Seen in Redhill on London Road

Amy was last spotted at 11:30pm on Sunday, 28 December, along London Road. She is described as white, about 5’7” tall, medium build, with shoulder-length blonde hair.

What Amy Was Wearing

Black top

Black puffer jacket

Grey tracksuit bottoms

White trainers

Possible Links and Concerns

Amy has connections to Mid Sussex and Croydon. Police are worried for her welfare and urge anyone with information to get in touch immediately.